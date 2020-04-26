Cabrini men’s basketball hosts alumni for annual game

Multimedia: Cabrini men’s basketball alumni game highlights

The Cabrini University men’s basketball team held its annual alumni basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 25. The alumni game followed an exciting 103-99 victory for the Cavaliers against the visiting Wesley Wolverines.

The game saw many past Cabrini men’s basketball players return to Nerney Field House, even if it was just to watch the game and see the younger talent that plays for the Blue and White currently. Head coach Tim McDonald believes that the annual Alumni Day is one of the most important days of the year.

“A lot of guys who still come and watch. It’s important that’s why I always tell our guys, make sure you stick around to watch them play and kinda mingle with them because you introduce yourself to the guys that came before you, get to know a few of them and a lot of times they want to help you when you graduate. Get internships, good jobs so that’s what makes it fun bringing everyone back and we talk all the time to the team about being a family and bringing all the older and younger guys together to introduce them to the older players and make sure they follow their careers that way too,” said head coach Tim McDonald.

The game was played by two teams of Cabrini alumni. The game was evenly matched with both teams keeping up on the scoreboard. All the way into the first overtime, the score remained close. Even after one overtime, the alumni still wanted to continue playing, going into a second overtime. At the end of the second overtime with a final game-winning shot from Anthony Linder-Creo.

However, the Alumni Day wasn’t just about the alumni game. During halftime of the men’s basketball game against Wesley, the Cavaliers honored the Keystone Athletics Conference champion team of the 1980-1981 season. This team of players were the first to bring a conference championship to Cabrini after defeating Alvernia 85-67 in the championship game.

The annual Alumni Day is also important for the current Cabrini University men’s basketball players. Alumni day gives the current students a chance to meet different people who have graduated and have jobs who may be able to help the current students with networking and finding internships.

Several of the alumni also agree that the alumni game is one of the most important days of the season for the team.

“It’s always fun to reconnect with the players you used to play with and also connect with some of the younger talent that’s in the school now. Also coming back to see the school itself, some of the things they’ve done around campus. Some of the teachers you haven’t seen in a while. It’s cool to come back. It’s sorta nostalgic in a sense,” said Randy Reid, a forward who graduated in 2008.

However, the alumni day is not just important for the alumni who come back to play in the alumni game and see their old teammates. It’s also important for the current members of the team.

“What I like that’s when we talk to people. Ask what do you do now, how did Cabrini help you, even younger guys just graduated looking for jobs. This is a good spot, all the alumni are here,” said Jonathon Miller, a center and Cabrini alumnus.