Students with food allergies frustrated with Cabrini’s menu

Photo displayed on Cabrini’s Dining Website

Cabrini University is not meeting the needs of students with food allergies, students and faculty say.

Most of the foods served at Cabrini consist of certain ingredients most students can’t eat without them knowing. With those limited food options at the Grill and Cavs Corner, it’s getting harder for students to choose what to eat and what not to eat.

“I thought it was taken cared of,” Errol Hite, “Grill” supervisor, said. “We should be following guidelines.”

According to Alerje, 220 million people worldwide suffer from severe food allergies. This situation has become a more serious problem over the years – so bad that Alerje says it’s turned into a global epidemic. It gets more complicated for students living on campus when they can’t choose what to eat because they might be eating something they can’t have. Unfortunately, this leads to a lot of frustration towards the school.

Kara Bradl, sophomore education major, said, “I have a gluten allergy, so I have to eat gluten-free foods. I don’t think Cabrini follows the guidelines to keeping students safe from certain food allergies. If a student eats something they can’t have, they can have a severe reaction. They need to do a better job doing so.”

Students say that if they can’t eat foods they’re not allowed to have, they waste their meal plans. Meal plans are what students and their families pay ahead of time to give students access to eat at the school cafeterias. If Cabrini isn’t giving students more food options, students will continue to waste their money on cafeteria foods.

Tracy Eells, head of Cabrini’s dining services, said, “I will also be happy to discuss the training that my staff receives and the precautions we take to care for those with food allergies. Additionally, our menus are posted on our website daily with icons that depict food attributes such as wheat, dairy, etc. That way, a student can see what food is available to fit their dietary needs.”

Of course, there are different places students and faculty members can go to eat off-campus, such as the restaurants located at the King of Prussia Mall and in Wayne. “Students can buy food items that are okay for them to eat,” Bradl said.

Students with food allergies are concerned for their overall health because they don’t have many options to choose and eat from, unlike going out to eat somewhere off-campus. This is the reason why many are frustrated at Cabrini for not accommodating the proper food safety guidelines.

“People with allergies, it should be taken cared of,” Hite said.

“If you go onto the Cabrini website and search, ‘Food Allergies,’ it will bring you to the dining page. On that page,” Eells said. “There is a ‘Dietary Needs’ section, and it states, ‘Students with concerns about nutrition, food allergies, or vegetarian/vegan options should contact Dining Services at 610-902-8505.'”

Photo displayed on the website of Food Business News