Cabrini responds to viral racial slur video

Editor’s Note: Names have been withheld to respect privacy.

On Monday, Jan. 28 Dr. Christine Lysionek, vice president of student life, released a statement addressing students’ use of a “racial slur and inflammatory language” in the use of song lyrics.

The incident began on Wednesday, Jan. 22 after a student obtained a video and reposted it on their social media platforms. The video that was reposted contained a white student-athlete allegedly singing the n-word on a bus coming back from an athletic game.

Once the video was reposted, the controversy quickly escalated and led to multiple arguments and disagreements by various members of the community.

Within 24 hours, the video reached several thousand views and sparked various discussions on campus. The post has since been deleted.

Lysionek, speaking on behalf of the university, reminds students “to discuss differences with respect and civility, regardless of whether the discussion takes place online, in print, or in person.”

Lysionek additionally wrote that the use of “racial slurs and intolerant language are never an acceptable form of expression, regardless of context.”

She referred to Code of Conduct and/or Bullying Policy seeks to instill community standards of respect in regards to student’s verbal, electronic and written communication.

She made sure that students understood that violators “will be subject to the full range of sanctions outlined in Cabrini’s policies.”

According to page 12 of the Student Code of Conduct, “Students must be aware that they are solely responsible for the content of their [social networking] sites and that neither the networking services nor Cabrini University assumes any responsibility for what students place there.”

In order to avoid further contention, the university is working alongside Black Student Union to offer new opportunities to help “educate” about “race and language.”

At the time of this publication, Cabrini Athletics has not released a statement addressing this matter.