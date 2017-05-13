Cabrini rowing takes on Dad Vail

On May 12th and 13th the Cabrini University women’s rowing team took on the Dad Vail Regatta. This is the largest collegiate regatta in the United States. It is located right in Cabrini’s back yard at Boathouse Row. Over 100 colleges and universities from all over including Canada show up to compete.

The Cavaliers participated in three events on the day. The women raced in the freshman/novice heavyweight eight, Lightweight four with/cox and varsity heavyweight 4 DII/DIII.

The first event of the day was the Freshman/Novice 8. The boat was mixed with varsity members as well as brand new members. The boat finished with one of the best times of the season with 8:16.438. The women competed against Case, Bucknell, Rollins, Pittsburgh and Ohio in their heat.

“This was by far our best race of the season for the eight boat,” Erin Kelly, captain and seven seat, said. As the day continued on the next race was the Lightweight Four. This was the first time ever in Cabrini rowing history that a lightweight boat raced. It was lead by Lauren Markowitz.

The Cavaliers raced against Wisconsin, MIT and UC Berkeley, They finished with a time of 9:21. They will race tomorrow at 8:10 tomorrow against High Point University.

The next race was the Varsity Heavyweight four Division 2 and Division 3. This race was the final race of the day for the Cavaliers. This boat was in competition with teams that they have seen before. They raced against Humboldt, Nova Southeastern, Mercyhurst, Philadelphia University and Stevens. They got a time of 9:06.

All of the boats will race tomorrow for part two of the Dad Vail.