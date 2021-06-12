Cabrini senior graduates as a 3-sport athlete

Ashley Tutzauer graduated in the Cabrini class of 2021 with a degree in elementary and special education.

Tutzauer has been playing soccer and basketball since the age of 5. “My parents are coaches so I have been running around the gym or field since I was born,” Tutzauer said. She also began playing lacrosse in her freshman year of high school.

During high school, Tutzauer was recruited by head basketball coach Kate Pearson to play for her at Cabrini. She then decided to contact the soccer coach, Ken Prothero, to see if he needed a goalkeeper on his team.

Quickly after Prothero saw her play, he wanted her on the soccer team as well. This is when Tutzauer made the decision to sign with Cabrini University and play both basketball and soccer.

In the fall of 2017, Tutzauer saw a sign for open lacrosse try-outs, made the team and has been starting since her freshman year. This now made Tutzauer a three-sport athlete at Cabrini University.

Tutzauer expresses the amazing lessons she has learned that will carry over into the rest of her life and after Cabrini. She said, “I think the most important one would be realizing that I was here for a reason, coaches believed in me, and there is no reason to ever get down on yourself.”

She shares that the support system was amazing and there were always people around her to bring her up and guide her. She said, “Life and college especially are too short, so take advantage of every opportunity.”

Memories Tutzauer will take with her include all of the international trips, cross country trips, bus rides, the NCAA selection shows, game day traditions, and the meal money.

After graduation, Tutzauer hopes to play in women’s leagues and eventually coach as well. Some tips she has for anyone wanting to play a sport in college are always have fun, be a good teammate, stay involved, be yourself and keep pushing.

She thanks her parents for always being her biggest supporters and influence and for “Cabrini for transforming me into who I am today!”