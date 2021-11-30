Cabrini Women’s Soccer Coach accomplishes 200 wins

This autumn, marks the 200th win for Cabrini Women’s Soccer under the leadership of head coach, Ken Prothero. Prothero who has been at Cabrini since 2000 came to the Radnor area after working as goalkeeper coach for Beaver College, which is now known as Arcadia University.

Prothero is appreciative of his college teammate, Tom Roller, who asked him to move from New Jersey to Radnor, Pa. He credits Leslie Danehy and John Dzik who hired him to assist Diane Pierangeli, who started the Cabrini Women’s Soccer team in 1994.

Women’s soccer at Cabrini has been around for 27 years (since 1994). Over this period, they had a recent championship at Atlantic East Conference. The current team is composed of 30 players.

Prothero describes how it feels to win 200 games, “I absolutely love coaching the women’s soccer team at Cabrini, but I did not win 200 games; We did, “Prothero said.

Prothero said, “If I do one thing well, it is surrounding myself with good people. I could never have gotten very far without my amazing assistants and players. The support from fans, families, alumni, trainers, fellow coaches, mentors and everyone in the athletic department has made this a special place to work.”

As a coach, one can imagine that there are special moments that make you proud to be a part of a team. He couldn’t pinpoint just only one moment and said there are many moments.

“We have won 10 conference championships and played in 10 NCAA Tournaments in my 20 seasons has head coach, but they are not the only moments that stand out,” Prothero said. “Our team has traveled to Brazil, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Cape Town, South Africa, which were some of my favorite experiences in my life. What I like the best about being with my teams are the people and the everyday happenings: practices, bus rides, overcoming adversity and growing together to become the best version of ourselves. Alumni games, attending weddings, seeing former players have families and careers is a reminder of how lucky I am to be at Cabrini.”

Sam Hurban, freshman soccer player, expressed her pride. “Our recent win securing Coach Ken’s 200th win meant so much to the whole team. We are a family and seeing him achieve that milestone only makes us want to work even harder. Not only does the team work hard, but the coaches work even harder and as one of their athletes, we are extremely proud. When it comes to special moments, moments surrounding the emotion of joy.”

“Moments that stand out to me with Coach Ken is when he comes to practice after a day at work. There is nothing like the joy he radiates when he steps onto the field with the team,” Hurban said.

Another player, Rylie Butler, said, “Coach Ken is one of the best coaches I have ever had. He puts everything he has into our team day in and day out and genuinely cares about each and every player on the team. Winning the AEC was the best feeling. My team and I worked so hard for two years to try and win that trophy back.”

“I have been with Ken for five years and I would definitely say our post season runs stick out to me the most,” Maria Hagan, member since 2017, said. “We have always had some memorable time in the post season, playing three games within a week ending with the championship. I was also fortunate enough to go to South Africa in 2018 with Ken and that is something I’ll never forget; we had some awesome memories.”

Among sources, it is universal that the players love Ken Prothero and believe everyone is that team is a family.