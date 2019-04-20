Cabrini softball tops Keystone College in doubleheader

The Cabrini softball team faced up against Keystone College for two games Wednesday, April 3, at the Cabrini softball field.

The Cavaliers had a good start for their first game they had with Keystone. Junior Alexandra Schell scored with the help of sophomore Olivia Young. During the second inning Keystone was able to score due to a solo home run. tying the game at 1-1. The softball team later scored again with freshman Kaitlyn Martin with the help of sophomore Aysiah Cintron making a hit towards left field while all the bases were loaded.

During the third inning, sophomore catcher Amber Seamen was able to pick off two players from Keystone while there was one out and made sure that they weren’t going to score in that inning.

Finally during the bottom of the third inning the Cavaliers had the bases loaded again. Freshman Faith Pitsikoulis scored after sophomore Jess Redding batted a single. Sophomore Casey Scheuren moved to second base and Kaitlyn Martin moved to third. Then senior Darian Caputo walked after getting an RBI having Kaitlyn Martin score. Finally, Cintron hit a fly ball then Scheuren scored.

The Cavaliers ended up winning their first game against Keystone with a score of 5-1.

Second Game

The Cavaliers were lucky enough to get another head start in their second game against Keystone in the first inning. As Alexandra Schell bunted getting Aysiah Cintron to second base and her later stealing third base. Olivia Young batted a single towards the right field and Cintron scored. Amber Seamen reached on a fielder’s choice and moved on to first base, Young moved to second and Schell moved to third. Now all the bases were full then freshman Allison Martin batted a single towards the right field, having Schell score.

During the top of the third inning, sophomore Casey Scheuren struck out Keystone batters as they had the bases loaded while having two outs. Ending the inning and letting any hopes of Keystone from scoring.

Darian Caputo batted a triple towards center field and scored on a Schell ground out. This extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning Keystone tied the score to 3-3. Caputo responded by hitting her first home run of the season, scoring Jess Redding and Kaitlyn Martin.

Keystone tried to comeback in the seventh inning, filling up the bases with one out. Casey Scheuren again, struck out a Keystone batter and an infield line out, ending the game with another win for the Cavaliers with a score of 6-3 against Keystone College.

“For the next game, we just need to remember that we must adjust and continue to play hard,” Alexandra Schell said. “If we play our game, then no one can beat us.”