Cabrini students speak on fashion influence

"I think what influences my style is being comfortable but also getting compliments because getting compliments makes me smile," Renin Broadnax, senior digital communications major
"Social media pages and videos of other people styling themselves influences my style. I feel like I'm very classic, I like very simple colors. I don't like things that are out there, so like very clean cut," Maria Merino, senior education major
"If I like it, I pick it up and put it on to see if it's comfortable. I like comfortable outfits I feel good in," Ariana Yamasaki, senior digital communications major
"Me. Period. I have my own style, I'm not really a trendy person. I have my own style, I don't wear everything that other people wear. I like to be original more than anything," Sean Thornton, sophomore digital communications major
"I look at a lot of Instagram models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber and Youtubers like Madison Wild, I would say my style is sporty, vintage, sometimes athleisure and 80s, a lot of combinations," Isabella Romani senior biology major
"Whatever I like I get, usually get my inspiration from myself or trends online," Melissa Heffernan, senior education major
I would describe my style as comfortable, just like whatever I find in the closet when I first wake up" - Julie Lopez, sophomore psychology major
"My mom influences my style, I would say I'm put together," Kailey Currao, junior secondary education and English major
"Everyone and everything around me. One of the biggest influences on my style is the mix and juxtaposition of my femininity and my masculinity and how that plays a role in what I wear. I'll be willing to wear something that's considered to be more feminine whether it's a color, shirt, pants, a choker, or painting my nails. One person that influences my style is Luka Sabbat," Alex Sanchez, senior psychology major
"I think christian artists influence my style. I feel like I dress a lot like christian artists," Daisy Rodriguez, senior political science and criminology major
Current Cabrini students are among many other college students heavily influenced by today’s media and pop culture. Students of today love being able to express their individuality when it comes to their style and who influenced it. The purpose of this slideshow is to showcase student differences in their styles and who they themselves think influences them.