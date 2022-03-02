Cabrini students voice their opinions about the booster requirement

For the past two years, balancing the need for COVID-19 health and safety with wanting to have in-person learning and socialization has been a main topic here at Cabrini University.

An email sent out by school president, Donald Taylor, stated that all students and staff must be fully vaccinated, including a booster for COVID-19 by Friday, Feb. 11.

The booster requirement was influenced by the rise of in COVID-19 cases, especially with the omicron variant.

Both students and staff must complete the vaccination update forms to indicate their vaccination/exemptions status for spring 2022. The survey includes taking a picture of the updated vaccination card.

In the email came the booster eligibility chart to remind students and staff when they are eligible to receive their booster shots.

Students who are not vaccinated must complete a vaccination exemption form. Students can get an exemption for a medical condition or a strong moral objection. Once exemptions are approved, the students must complete the Vaccination Update.

Even with the booster requirement, students and staff are still required to wear masks indoors. KN95s are recommended, but not required.

Many other area schools have required booster shots such as Temple University, University of Pennsylvania, St. Joseph’s University and Villanova University.

With COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters being a controversial topic in this country, Cabrini students have varying different opinions about this topic.

Many Cabrini students miss the socializion of the campus before the COVID-19 and the restrictions that followed.

“I can understand the institution’s desire to mandate it, but it should not be forced upon the student body, ” Michael Taylor, sophomore accounting major, said.

Taylor has yet to get the booster because he received a Pfizer vaccination in Sept. and is not eligible yet.

“In a difficult time, Cabrini is looking for solutions to protect its own students,” Anri Vardanyan, senior criminal justice major, said.

Vardanyan received a Pfizer booster shot before the spring 2022 semester started.

“I think that it should be required because of what’s going on out there now with omicron and the surge in cases. Cabrini is requiring the booster so we stay safe and that we don’t get a spike in cases at Cabrini and to maybe go online for two weeks,” Zach Anglestein, junior communication major, said. “I think that it should be so we at Cabrini can feel safe and not be scared if we have a potential outbreak.”

Anglestein, like Vardanyan, received his booster shot before the spring 2022 semester started.

“Cabrini is requiring the booster shot to help keep all of us in the Cabrini community safe and healthy in a time where there is uncertainty about health and safety,” Aylssa DiPaolo, junior early education major, said. “These measures show how dedicated Cabrini is to the safety of their students, staff and faculty.”

For students and staff who need to locate a booster vaccination site, visit vaccines.gov to help locate a vaccine closest to you.

If any students and staff have additional questions not addressed by these resources, please submit them to [email protected]