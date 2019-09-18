Cabrini students vote for the perfect members for the student government association board

Students at Cabrini University want their concerns and ideas to be heard about the campus and look to elect the perfect class senate who will do so and who will also be on the board of the Student Government Association.

The Student Government Association, a student-run organization on campus, holds annual elections for students to run for class representatives, also known as senates. Their most recent election took place the week of Sept. 15. SGA, however, is not equivalent to a high school student council where the main focus is holding numerous events and being present in the community. SGA focuses on the issues and concerns of students and is actively involved and listening around campus.

“They really serve as the voice for students at the campus,” adviser Anne Filippone said, concerning the role of SGA board members. “We want to hear what is happening on campus and work to rectify different issues or concerns that students might have.”

In contrast to a high school student council, SGA has stopped running different events on campus. SGA is not a programming board as other departments aim to be. However, there are times when SGA will partner with different departments on campus, such as CAP Board, which is considered a programming board. (Campus Activities and Programming Board)

There is one event that SGA holds every semester called a forum.

“A forum is for any student to come and share their opinions about the school,” said Vice President Julia Smith. “Things they like to change, things that they really like about the school, and things that they want us to focus more on. The forums are not usually anonymous because it is a way to bring the community together and share the positives and negatives of Cabrini.”

Two main issues and concerns the students have brought to the attention of SGA board members in the past have been the food and safety on campus. SGA has created committees in order to solve any concerns in those areas. A parking committee was also created due to the rising concerns and issues regarding parking on campus.

Senates for the first-year student class are elected each fall semester, while the upperclassmen senates, as well as the executive board members of SGA, are elected each spring semester.

“You will vote for your class level,” Smith said. “You will receive an email that contains a link. The link will take you to a separate page that will have all of the candidates’ pictures as well as a little bio below them that tells all the voters what they would like to change at Cabrini, what their platform is, and things that they are concerned about. Once you have read through, you can pick up to four people that you want to vote for off of that ballot.”

The application to apply for a class senate has since been closed. In each application, students are asked what the top three issues they would like to focus on if you were elected to the SGA. Their answers are found within the ballot as well.

As a sophomore, Alexa Spritzler graduated from a high school with a student council president that was not “worthwhile” and has high hopes for the class representatives at Cabrini.

“I’m looking for someone who can be a good leader,” Spritzler said. “someone who is able to actively listen, get stuff done and help.”

Joseph Brennan, who was a member of his high school student council, spoke out of the experience and described what he wants to see in a class senate.

“I’m looking for someone who takes the role seriously,” Brennan said. “who helps students around campus and looks for changes on Cabrini, such as hosting events.”

As for the vice president and adviser of SGA, they are both looking for students who are willing to be active in their role being responsible, professional and open-minded.

“I really love to see students who bring energy and enthusiasm to the position,” Filippone said. “who really want to make a difference on campus, and who really see the critical role that they play in making that difference.”

Students on campus are advised to check their emails for the ballot to elect class senates in the upcoming week and select the four that they believe will actively listen and make a difference at Cabrini. If you are interested in running for class senate in the years to come, applications can be found on the website cabrini.edu/studentgovernment.