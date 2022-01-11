Cabrini to require COVID-19 booster

In an email put out Jan. 11, Cabrini University President, Donald Taylor, announced that the university will require all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by Friday, Feb. 11.

The news comes just the week before the start of the spring semester. The new requirement was influenced by the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks due to the Omicron variant spreading so rapidly.

The email came with the booster eligibility chart to remind everyone when they are eligible to receive their booster shots.

Many other area schools have required booster shots such as Temple University, Rosemont College, Villanova University and Swarthmore College.

Once students get the booster they must complete the confidential “Vaccination Update Form” and upload their vaccination card, indicating the date of the booster. Faculty and staff must update their information filling out their own “Vaccination Update Form” and do the same as students.

In the email, Taylor said that there will be a more detailed email coming to all soon regarding the spring 2022 return to campus coming from Dr. Stephen Rupprecht, Dean of Students and Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force.

Those who have filed for an exemption from the original vaccine requirement will also be exempt from the booster requirement.

For those who need to locate a booster vaccination site, visit vaccines.gov to help locate a vaccine closest to you.

If you have further questions about the return for the spring 2022 semester, students, faculty and staff are asked to contact [email protected]