Upperclassmen Students Struggle to Move-in to Campus

Upperclassmen were left disappointed and agitated with Cabrini University’s move-in day process on Sunday, Aug. 25, as some students were left in long lines, long walks to move into their dorm houses and little to no help when trying to move into their new dorm.

Upperclassmen of Cabrini University were permitted to move into their dorm rooms in late August but were faced with small setbacks and traffic jams as they arrived at the small campus in the early afternoon.

“They said they had a whole route going on, which seemed really flawed when I was looking at everything,” Cameron Wolf, a sophomore living in Dixon House, said. “I still think it was a good idea instead of it being a free for all but was still very flawed.”

Wolf was one of the many students arriving at Cabrini during their busiest drop off times; 12 o’clock. According to Wolf, his dorm house did not have a set time to move in and he arrived as early as the campus would allow students to move in.

After retrieving his dorm room key without any problems, the process to move into his new dorm room quickly became irritating.

“I was about 10 feet away from Dixon and they told me I had to go across the entire campus, to go to the very back of Dixon which I could have just gone 10 feet in my car,” Wolf said. “I would have just been better dropping my stuff right there in the middle of the street, than going across half the campus and taking about 30 more minutes for me to drop my stuff in my room.”

Wolf was not the only student on campus experiencing problems when moving in. Nicole Bydalek, another sophomore moving in the new residential hall, South, experienced problems early in the move-in process.

“I went to Grace Hall to move in and there were two lines,” Bydalek said. “I went into the wrong line, stood there for 10 minutes and they told me I couldn’t get my key and I had to go Cav Express.”

Turns out, a small misunderstanding in classes and payments caused Bydalek to wait extra time to retrieve her dorm room key. If that was not enough, she had to take at least 10 trips from her car to get her belongings into her new dorm room.

“We didn’t even have a parking spot,” Bydalek said, thinking back to when she unloaded her car. “We had to park our car in the middle of the round-about.”

Residential Assistant Anthony Frasca controlled the parking and drop-off at South residence, recalling the large congestion of cars as many students moved in at once.

“There were a lot of people moving in at the same time,” Frasca said. “Public safety helped control the traffic flow but a lot of cars were coming in at once.”

Senior residential Assistant Grace Adams compared her two drastically different roles for the underclassmen move-in day and the upperclassmen move-in day.

“For underclassmen, I was given the task of the day. I had to clock in every car that arrived at the residence hall and when they left,” Adams said. “I would then check in with res life in order to analyze the traffic flow to prevent congestion. For upperclassmen, I had to be present in the community, offer help if anyone needed help and notify residents of any floor meetings.”

Both Adams and Frasca agreed that in the future, upperclassmen should have more help moving into their dorms in order to prevent traffic congestion.

“I think one thing I would change would be having the upperclassmen get some help with move-in because I feel that that could control the traffic flow a bit more if they had helpers.” Frasca said.

Bydalek and Wolf were able to unpack and move into their dorm rooms without any problems following the move-in process. Both students love their new dorm rooms.

“I lived in Woodcrest for a year. I got my upgrade, I’m happy.” Wolf said.

At this time, Resident Life has not commented on the issue.