Cabrini University thinks pink, spreads breast cancer awareness

Cabrini students and staff united together to celebrate Think Pink day. An entire day dedicated to promoting awareness to breast cancer. Cabrini Health services and athletics program both held booths and talked to students about the importance of keeping an eye on their health.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. Breastcancer.org stated that approximately one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer.

“[The goal is to] raise awareness of breast cancer and other forms of cancer,” Director of Student Health Services Susan Fitzgerald said.

Think Pink Day was held at Cavs Corner during lunchtime on Oct. 19. Members of health services and volunteers were outside of Cavs Corner, handing out pink cotton candy to get the day started.

Then, as students walked in, Cabrini Athletics was inside giving out pamphlets, bookmarks and cards that students could dedicate them to a loved one who had cancer.

“We have done this for years and years, so it’s just our way of creating awareness for everything that’s going on,” Assistant Director of Athletics and Recreation Jess Huda said.

The information pamphlets provide women with the knowledge they need in order to properly maintain their breast health.

The first pamphlet goes into detail about how a woman should take care of her breasts by being able to recognize a lump in their breast, what that lump could mean and the steps to take forward. It also tells women how breast cancer can be increased and decreased by watching certain aspects of their health.

“There lots of things people can do to help prevent,” Fitzgerald said. “An early detection is key, as well maintaining an appropriate weight because obesity has been linked to breast cancer and other forms of cancer. Self-breast exams and clinical breast exams are key and a monograph when it becomes appropriate for your age.”

The second pamphlet describes how women should do a self-breast exam at home and how often they should examine themselves. Women are supposed to perform a breast self-exam once a month and report to a doctor if they notice changes they are worried about

“It’s not scary. Cancer doesn’t have to be scary but we need to be aware of how to best take care of ourselves,” Fitzgerald said.

Cavs Corner was decked out in pink decorations with pink balloons floating by each station and pink bows tied around the poles. Even some of the food was pink. In the dessert selection, there were crabapple cookies with pink icing and pink cupcakes.

“The cookies are delicious,” Donovan Szczukowski, junior psychology major, said. “There’s a lot of people wearing pink, myself included, and a lot of people eating pink food.

Cabrini’s athletic teams do their fair share in promoting breast cancer by wearing pink or sometimes fundraising for it.

“All of our teams usually hold some sort of pink day or game where we promote,” Huda said. “Maybe we will t-shirts or pink socks or pink headbands. A lot of them will collect donations at the game and then will donate it to one of the breast cancer organizations.“

“It gets people more knowledgeable about the subject and raises awareness,” Szczukowski said. “Breast cancer is a big issue and it important to spread the word.”