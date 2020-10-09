Cabrini University searches for new director of campus ministry

Cabrini University is currently searching for a new director of campus ministry. Interviews had taken place last week and feedback was sent to the search committee in hopes to extend an offer soon.

Dr. Christine Lysionek, vice president of student life, along with many other participating faculty, staff and students were a part of this process to find a new director. After going through all of the applications of those who were interested in the position, many participating staff and students have recently provided feedback to a search committee consisting of a variety of coaches, deans and directors.

The search team was looking for many qualities within this new hire such as a masters in theology, pastoral studies or ministry, a member in good standing of a Catholic parish faith community, an understanding of the “Cabrinian Charism” and Catholic Social Teaching, an understanding of the personal and spiritual development of college age students along with many other qualifications, knowledge and skills.

“I want someone who is first of all student-centered, who understands that our work is about students and students come first,” Lysionek said. “I want someone who is collaborative. Campus ministry is about serving students and helping them discern what their values are, what’s important to them and what they believe about themselves, others and the world around them.”

Lysionek believes it is the new director’s job to “lead the way” so that everyone can achieve their goals. When asked why there aren’t many students who are a part of campus ministry, Lysionek responded saying that college is the time students decide who they are and what they are going to become. She went on to explain how students tend to associate campus ministry with “what they perceive to be an organized religion,” which is why they usually don’t take action in becoming involved.

Campus ministry, offering a diverse set of experiences that appeal to students with various interests, is a key goal on Cabrini’s campus.

“It’s not a one size fits all,” Lysionek said. “The more variety, the more opportunity campus ministry provides, the more likely they are to appeal to different students.”

Piper Byrne, sophomore marketing major, says she doesn’t have too much information on campus ministry and believes that is why other students don’t jump at the opportunity to join in either.

Dr. Dawn Francis, chair of communication and professor, was one staff member who participated in interviewing the finalists and shared her hopes in the direction she would like to see campus ministry more forward in.

“The right candidate for the role would probably be one who can energize students, who can bring the community together and who’s focused on diversity, equity and inclusion making campus ministry a really wonderful and vibrant place to be,” Francis said.

Francis believes the next director should go on a “listening tour” to get to know what the people need and see what their individual visions are for campus ministry. She explained that each candidate brings in their own experiences, but without hearing what the people are saying, you will lose people. Francis jokingly used the metaphor, “It’s like you’re driving the bus but no one’s with you, you’re trying to pick people up and invite them on the bus but nothing happens.”

The search for a new director of campus ministry shouldn’t take much more until the position is filled. Francis described that she has hopes that an offer would be extended soon.