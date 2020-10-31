University combats virus by closing campus gates

A new campus norm, stemming from the Coronavirus, the operation of the three campus entrances.

When President Donald Taylor made the decision for the fall semester to be in-person, regulations and mitigations were bound to happen to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The campus usually operates with three entrances: Upper Gulph road, Eagle road and King of Prussia road (main entrance). However, the Eagle road entrance is permanently closed this semester and the main entrance is only open on weekdays from 8pm to 6 am. This ultimately means there is only one entrance open for a majority of the day.

The decision is being enforced by the Cabrini Public Safety department. “Cabrini being able to have their doors still open is because of the mitigation processes we have been taking” said Joe Fusco, director of public safety. The reason for having all traffic come through one gate, not only limits the amount of visitors on campus, but forces students to go through a toll booth where they are identified.

Fusco said that having only one entrance open will also reduce the amount of visitors on campus. Fusco said “Having all the traffic come through one gate makes it difficult for students to bring visitors on the campus.” This strategy, minimizes the amount of off-campus interaction, between the campus body and visitors. On-the weekends, the Upper Gulph road entrance, is the only functioning entrance out of the three.

Over the weekends and at times when there is only one gate open, the Upper Gulph road entrance has a toll booth with employees that will let people onto the campus. Fusco said “Again our goal is for you guys to be on campus but for there to also be restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.” The number of employees has increased as there are two employees at the entrance. The main entrance on the other hand, cars can just drive through and onto the campus.

This scenario is befuddling for a lot of students and parents, in which many have voiced their opinions to the public safety department. “Having eagle road closed is difficult especially when your apartment is right by that entrance.” Morgan Fazzini, Junior English major said. The long lines on weekend’s as well with people having to go through the booth before entering the campus has become a problem as well.

There is a silver-lining for the entrance situation. “We will re-evaluate the Eagle road entrance at the end of the semester” Fusco says “depending on where we are as a country and where we are as a state based on restrictions.” Cabrini, has been getting criticism based on not providing COVID tests for students and employees. So, the university has to create guidelines which one of them being, limiting access onto the campus.

Only time will tell when all 3 entrances will be open simultaneously. “I honestly don’t understand why only one gate is open,” Fazzini said “it’s frustrating but if they think they are lessening the chances of an outbreak, then so be it.”