The fall season brings out the true beauty of the Cabrini campus.

While walking through the pathways within the 112-acre university, the sceneries are one after the next. Cabrini University has breathtaking, sometimes hidden scenes to see and capture in great photos.

With a campus this size, there are bound to be beautiful areas missed or overlooked that could make a great opportunity for a photo shoot.









































Slideshow photos taken by Marcus Alvarez