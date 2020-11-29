Cabrini’s new chaplain wears many hats

Cabrini’s new university chaplain shares his excitement for his new position and his favorite aspects of his life, serving as a campus minister and volunteering.

“Already I have noticed that Cabrini is a very vibrant community. I look forward to being a part of the Cabrini family in the spirit of Mother Cabrini,” Rev. David A. Driesch, also known as Father Dave, said.

Driesch was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Baden, Pennsylvania. He was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Pittsburgh in June 1982 and served several assignments while in the diocese including being a pastor for 18 of those years.

Driesch was a diocesan priest for 30 years until eight years ago when he decided to leave the diocese to join Daylesford Abbey in Paoli, Pennsylvania to become a religious priest.

Although it is not common for a priest to leave the diocesan priesthood, Driesch entered the Norbertine Order as a novice and professed his final vows as a canon regular, which is similar to a monk.

Driesch said he has helped Rev. Carl Janicki, the former chaplain, out in the past with mass on Cabrini’s campus, so when he left to become a pastor, Father Dave applied to be the new chaplain.

Driesch talked about how he loves to be a part of a campus ministry program at a university. He said, “I am a people person and I enjoy the interactions with students, faculty and staff. Celebrating the Eucharist is important to me but I really enjoy meeting new people and interacting with a diversity of people.”

Driesch brings almost 40 years of experience onto Cabrini’s campus. He served in several parishes, a Presbyterian college, had teaching positions at two Catholic high schools and served part-time at several hospitals as chaplain.

Driesch said his favorite ministry is serving as a campus minister and chaplain so he is “very

excited to be able to return to this ministry here at Cabrini.”

On top of the many different hats Driesch wears, he has been a volunteer first responder for many years. He was an active firefighter at several fire departments in Western Pennsylvania, but when he joined Daylesford Abbey, he thought he couldn’t continue his volunteer work there.

After being away for five years, Driesch decided he was able to do both and returned as a first-responder for these last three years at Paoli Fire Company.

Overall, he has volunteered as a firefighter for more than two decades and was named 2020’s firefighter of the year.

Driesch graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a bachelor of arts in psychology and then attended St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he earned a Master of Divinity in theology.

Driesch’s office is located on the third floor of Founder’s hall and celebrates mass in the Bruckmann Chapel every day of the week. The scheduled dates and times are as follows.

Sundays at 5 p.m.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m.