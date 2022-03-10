Cabrini’s photography students capture the beauty of Longwood Gardens

This Afternoon President Donald Taylor sent an email to the Cabrini Community announcing that the university will be requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive the booster shot by February 11, 2022. Members of the community who were exempt before will also be exempt from the booster requirement. When receiving your booster you must complete the “Vaccination update form"(Link in email) and upload a picture of your vax card with the date of booster injection. If dont know where to get your booster shot near you please go to Vaccines.gov for info. Also if you have any questions please email [email protected]
2 months ago
