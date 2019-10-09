What this campus is doing about the climate crisis

The climate crisis is growing faster and faster. Is the school doing anything to advocate for it?

The climate crisis manifests itself in hotter temperatures, stronger storms, rising seas and much more. What will generations to come have to deal with. Sea levels around the world have risen nearly 20cm (7.8 inches) since 1901, swallowing entire islands and creeping closer to populated areas of great coastal cities like New York, Melbourne and Dakar.

Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that human activity is driving a climate crisis all across the Earth. So what is Cabrini doing about the climate crisis?

“Specific students and organizations on campus are doing great things, specifically CRS and the Green Team,” Daisy Rodriguez, who works in the SEAL office, said. But they can’t do it all alone the students and staff need to start helping as well.

“Cabrini isn’t really doing anything to advocate for the climate crisis. Clubs like Green Team are trying to help the school become more sustainable with things like reducing styrofoam usage as well as advocacy for things like recycling,” Chardanay White, the president of the Green Team, says. The Green Team is a Cabrini committee that focuses on sustainability issues such as water and recycling.

“The Green Team is the environmental club on campus focused on helping students and the university reduce their footprint,” White said. One of the most important parts they focus on is education students and staff.

“They are working with Sodexo and the Wolfington Center to try to change the containers which are styrofoam to try to get reusable containers,” Rodriguez said. It takes over 500 years for styrofoam to breakdown. There are students that take out food from the cafe multiple times a week.

“You don’t have to be an environmentalist to join the club, you just need a passion for the Earth!” White said. You can also be a part of the Green Team. They are doing as much as they can to try and get more recycling bins around campus along with promoting recycling to the students.

“Every individual has an obligation to the planet and that starts by getting involved even on the smaller level, like joining a club like Green Team,” White says.

“Green team is hosting some awesome events on campus this semester and next. On October 27 we are doing a tree planting in King of Prussia, as well a campus clean up in the upcoming months.” White said. All are welcome to join.

“I think the climate crisis is a dire problem and not enough people are focused on it,” White said. A great way to get educated on this topic is visiting The Climate Reality Project and watching some of the videos to help explain the climate crisis.

“The hard truth is not that the planet is dying, but the people are dying. And it is affecting the poorest of the poor first which is why not much attention has been given to it.” White said. The Geen Team would love if people came out and helped, everyone is welcome.