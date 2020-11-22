Campus activities and programming board responds to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, the campus activities and programming board (CAP Board) at Cabrini has had to double think their activity plans for the semester until regulations have been lifted by the state of Pennsylvania.

Since the spread of COVID-19, the CAP Board at Cabrini must now follow Pennsylvania’s regulations. Pennsylvania’s regulations pertain to any and every industry in the state. The CAP Board at Cabrini must follow state regulations when planning events at Cabrini. The CAP Board must limit the number of people and pertain to the amount of people in regulated situations to pertain to social distancing guidelines. Indoor gatherings, outdoor gatherings and dining events must also follow the state’s social distancing guidelines to be approved by Cabrini. The use of facemasks and again acts of social distancing in public spaces will also be required from everyone at Cabrini’s events.

“It is our goal to make sure that we can still have fun on campus,” Megan Droege, president of the CAP Board, junior and early special education major, said. “We are enforcing the face mask rule as much as we can. Also, we are enforcing social distancing to make sure that we are being safe while having fun.”

Armani Parker, sophomore graphic design major, Black studies minor and director of entertainment and performances, also said,“We have had countless meetings for making events safe outside for everyone.”

Many events are still to take place and to be expected to happen. The Latin food festival, the haunted trail, the indoor movie watching and many other planned events that will take place on Cabrini’s campus are still set up to happen soon. The Latin food festival will be taking place outside of Cabrini as state regulations have asked and enforced many to follow.

“People will be serving food and things anyone touches will be cleaned,” Parker said.

The haunted trail will be happening outside as well. The indoor movie watching will come with multiple showings also. The reasoning behind the multiple showings will be to pertain to the 25 people per gathering while inside rule. If one misses an indoor movie watching event, thanks to the multiple showings, one will not be able to say they were left out.

“It will be a lot safer doing it this way,” Droege said. Droege also assures students that any event with high touch will lead to multiple sessions of sanitization.

“I would have liked to be able to have gone to as many events like I have in the past this semester,” Lauren Swint, junior education major, said. “I wanted to do that this semester. Yet, due to COVID-19, I will not be attending any physical event on campus.”

As Droege said, “all events planned by the CAP Board on campus will be monitored and surveillanced. Students should not have to worry that we do not care about their health while at our events. They can trust us that we will be able to have fun, while being safe.”