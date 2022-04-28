Players reflect on milestones in Women’s Lacrosse season

The 2022 women’s lacrosse team record stands at 8-6 and is currently riding a four-game winning streak.

The most recent game was on Wednesday against Neumann University on their home turf at the Edith Robb Dixon Field as they earned a 19-2 victory. They are currently on a four-game winning streak that includes victories over Marymount University, Colorado College, Marywood University and most recently Neumann University.

There were three senior players on the team who reached career-high milestones. The key players were Olivia Little, Dana Carlson and Shea Neray.

These accomplishments were important and meant a lot to this team, as this would ultimately be the last season they play in a Cabrini Cavaliers uniform. Accomplishing these career-high goals for the last time this season felt so surreal and bittersweet for one particular senior player on the team.

“I think that these milestones that my teammates and I have been lucky enough to accomplish only helps build the team culture and its success,” Olivia Little, senior elementary education major, said. Little continued to emphasize the team’s selflessness and the importance of everyone being happy for one another. “This team is one of a kind and everyone is so excited for one another, milestone or not. Being able to play the sport you love with your best friends is indescribable,” Little said.

Team sports are more than just about the game or the particular sport you compete in. Team sports are more than just about an individual, and that’s how those particular sports are formatted such as lacrosse, basketball, football, baseball, soccer and etc.

Little said that the accomplishment of the career milestones wasn’t just about her, but that it was also about the team and their involvement to put her in that position to succeed. The team also faced many challenges during the past seasons as the COVID-19 global pandemic affected the player’s ability to play together during the 20′ and 21′ seasons.

But having gone through those experiences has only made the bond grow that much stronger and ultimately increase their level of performance, according to another teammate.

“Being a senior and looking back to freshman year, I have seen both my individual career and our team as a whole grow and increase our level of play. This year, being my last year, is particularly special because it is only the senior classes second time around regularly playing this season and for the others, it’s their first regular season, after COVID-19 affecting the 20′ and 21′ seasons,” Dana Carlson, senior marketing major/ sports management minor, said.

Carlson also talked about the importance of having her teammates by her side supporting her through accomplishing her career milestones this season, along with having the leadership of her head coach Jackie Neary.

“As for milestones, there have been numerous this year with different girls, which has been so awesome to see and be a part of. I was lucky enough to reach the milestone of 200 points and being on the leaderboard with the greats that Coach Jackie Neary has always talked about,” Carlson said.

For the team, it may be a bittersweet moment as this season would be the last time these senior players ever play and step on the Cabrini Lacrosse field, but there is one thing that is certain that would carry out after this season and it’s the memories together on the team that they will cherish for the rest of their lives.