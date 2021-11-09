Cavalier fans celebrate Cabrini’s four-for-four champion wins

Cabrini’s fall athletes earned the university four Atlantic East Conference championships all within a few hours.

This past Saturday, Cabrini University’s Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball teams all came out in triumphed with four new trophies to bring home.

It was an exciting couple of hours for the Cavalier fans as most sat on the bleachers at one game while live-streaming another game, or two, to check in on the other teams.

Chris Fonte, admissions counselor, said when he saw what Cabrini had accomplished on Saturday, “flashbacks from 2015 came to mind from the last sweep. It made me feel old realizing that I was a sophomore the last time this has happened.”

Fonte said he was really happy for all the coaches and staff.

“For someone who has worked in college athletics I know all the behind the scenes work that goes into the season; so credit to Kate Corcoran and all of her staff for this,” Fonte said. “Also, most importantly, I thought about the students. I remember campus just being wild in 2015 and I’m so glad these students got to experience this.”

Sophomore Maggie Hoban was one fan who switched between all four championship games via live stream to make sure to keep tabs on not only her roommate but on all of her friends as well.

Hoban said when Cabrini won all four games she felt proud and started jumping, screaming and hugging her friends who shared this moment with her.

She said, “Since I have a personal connection to multiple people on the field hockey team and both Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams, I felt even more excited for them especially since I have seen them work so hard over the past few weeks for this very moment.”

Billy Warren, senior basketball player, said, “Realizing that Cabrini was about to go four-for-four was a great felling. It was nice to see everyone from the school come out and show support to each other.”

Warren said he was excited for the players because, “watching these athletes work their butts off all year and then seeing them

achieve their goals is amazing to see.”

He said although he was happy for everyone who won and wanted to celebrate their victories, the pressure is now on for him as a Cabrini basketball player because, “now the basketball teams have to win next since everyone else did.”

Warren said when he called some of the players to congratulate them on their win, he could see the joy they had for what they just accomplished and it motivates him to want his team to win even more.

Men’s Soccer defeated Neumann University at Cabrini’s home field, with a 4-0 win. This victory brought with it Men’s Soccer’s first conference title since 2017 and its 11th title overall.

No. 2 seed, Women’s Soccer, secured their third conference title in four seasons after beating No. 1 seed, Marywood University, with a winning penalty kick making a final score of 1-0.

Volleyball won at home 3-1 over Marymount University earning the team their first conference championship since 2017 and ninth overall.

The Cavaliers were on the edge of their seats as Field Hockey shot their winning goal in double overtime against St. Mary’s College of Maryland resulting in a 2-1 victory. This is Field Hockey’s first championship since 2016 and fifth championship in Field Hockey program history.