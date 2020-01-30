Tommy DeLuca predicted to have a very successful lacrosse season

Cabrini Athletics has had many proud moments in its long history, but none are more prestigious than what was achieved during the 2019 lacrosse season. The Cabrini men’s lacrosse team brought the first national championship back to school defeating Amherst College by a score of 16-12.

Senior defender Tommy DeLuca was put on the “Division III Lacrosse Player of the Year” watch list for the upcoming season, having won defensive player of the season only a year ago. As the Cavaliers prepare to start 2020, all eyes will be on them. Having to defend a national championship is no small task, but with key starters returning the pieces are in place.

“It’s definitely an honor and I was excited to see it, but it’s not much of an accomplishment quite yet. The people around me have congratulated me, but it doesn’t mean much until the end of the season. The most important thing is still getting back to the [national championship game], and if we can do that, I don’t really care what awards I do and don’t get,” DeLuca said. This list is made up of the athletes who coaches believe will make a huge impact during the season.

DeLuca is no stranger to receiving awards. At the end of the 2019 season, he was named a USILA second-team All-American, an IMLCA first-team All-American and Division III Defensive Player of the Year just to name a few. These were only some of the awards DeLuca won for his efforts in 2019.

Being such an impact player on the field, he is someone his teammates look up to.

“Tommy’s always is trying to better the people around him. If you do something wrong, he is always there to help you get it right and make the next play. He makes everyone else better when he’s on the field. I can always count on him to make sure everyone is doing the right thing. He’s a true leader,” Griffin Shira, a junior attacker, said.

Cabrini men’s lacrosse is favored to take the conference championship again in 2020, but according to DeLuca, that is not good enough for a team that has tasted the success. Cabrini was ranked sixth in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason poll and number three in the USILA preseason poll. It is clear that the teams’ success has brought many eyes to the organization, but Tommy’s consistent skill and success have also brought many eyes to him as an individual player.

The Cavaliers come into 2020 having won their conference 19 straight years running, making NCAA tournament appearances the last 18 times.

Along with Tommy DeLuca, five Cabrini players have been named to Inside Lacrosse’s preseason all-American team. The team is seen as a talented bunch and is predicted to do great things this season.