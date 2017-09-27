Women Cavaliers make statement with 4-0 victory over Jersey City

Coming into their Friday night match against Jersey City, the Cavaliers women’s soccer team stood at 1-0-1. After a 0-0 draw against Eastern University in their last match, the Cavs came into the night looking to walk away with a win.

The Jersey City Gothic Knights came into the match with a 0-3 record, looking to enter the win column for the first time this season; however, the Cavs refused to let that happen at Edith Robb Dixon Field on Friday night.

The Friday night matchup, under the lights between the Cavaliers and the Gothic Knights, was the first matchup in the history of the two programs.

In the 20th minute of the match, senior Brittany Runyon was assisted by sophomore Maddy Wojton to tally the first goal of the game. A few moments later, sophomore Diana VanSickle and Freshman Rachel Wood connected to make the score 2-0.

At the end of the first half, the score between the two teams was 2-0 Cavaliers. But after the 15-minute intermission, the Cavaliers brought the energy to finish the game strong.

To begin second-half play, in approaching the 60-minute mark, Runyon scored her second goal on the night. The goal, which made the score 3-0 Cavaliers, was assisted by fellow senior Taylor Tralie.

Only a few minutes later, senior Marisa Christensen scored to make the game 4-0. The fourth goal of the match was also assisted by Tralie, making it her second of the game.

When the buzzer sounded, the Blue and White walked away victorious, 4-0 over the Gothic Knights. Runyen finished the game with two goals, accompanied with two assists from Tralie.

After the game, Head Coach Ken Prothero had nothing but positive things to say to his team.

Prothero said, “It was an all-around solid effort from everyone up top. The defense held well and it was the second game in a row that our backup keeper did a phenomenal job.”

After scoring a goal in the 59th minute, Christensen was proud of how the team performed under the lights at home, especially since it was a new opponent.

“Being our third game overall, we didn’t really know what to expect from this team because we’ve never played them before,” Christensen said.

Next up for the Cavaliers is a trip Tuesday night to Arcadia University to face a tough Knights team.

“Arcadia is one of the better teams we play every season, they play in a tough conference, making them probably one of the toughest teams we play,” said Prothero.