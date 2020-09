The lead night cook at Cav’s Corner, Chef Richard Hawkins, has a passion for cooking and feeding people great food.

Hawkins is from the inner city of North Philadelphia and has four kids. Outside of Sodexo, he has his own catering business that he works at on the weekends. Hawkins also volunteers at shelters and helps at food drives in the city.

His advice to students is to never do anything that doesn’t make you happy. Take a look at how Chef Rich developed his passion for cooking.