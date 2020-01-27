Chiefs and 49ers gear up for the Super Bowl after a great season

On Sunday, Feb. 2 the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face against each other in Super Bowl LIV.

Both teams have fought fiercely in the regular season and during the playoffs.

The Chiefs during the preseason looked like their players were not well prepared with three losses and only one win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 10.

They would win their first regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 40-26. Despite having six players injured during the game, only two would be questionable.

The Chiefs would continue their winning streak for three more games. They would have only one player taken out for the season, Morris Claiborn, a cornerback.

Their first loss of the regular season would be to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 6, a close game 13-19. It would also take three of their players for the rest of the season, Eric Fischer, Dorian O’Daniel and Tyreek Hill.

October would be a month which they would only have one win, against the Denver Broncos on the 17th, the score being 30-6. Sixteen players would be put out of commission.

The next few weeks would be a mixed bag: a close win on Nov. 3 against the Minnesota Vikings 26-23, sustaining 12 injuries but only three that were serious.

On Nov. 10, they would lose to the Tennessee Titans in close game 32-35. Even though Patrick Mahones would sustain a knee injury during the game, it would not be significant.

After this, the Chiefs would have a six-game winning streak. Twice against the Los Angeles Chargers, the first time away at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 18, 24-17 . The next time would be on Dec. 29 at home at Arrowhead Stadium,31-21.

During the playoffs, they would get their chance to get back at both the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans, winning 51-31 and 35-24 respectively and gained them both the Divisional Playoffs and the AFC Championships.

The San Francisco 49ers have had a slightly better record this season with three wins during the preseason, 13 wins and three losses during the regular season and won the NFC Championship.

They would only lose three times and it would be close games. even going into overtime on Nov. 11 against the Seattle Seahawks in which they would fail in interrupting a field goal.

Both teams have been on the rise this season. It seemed more obvious for the Chiefs . The Chiefs had a 12-4 record in 2018 only to lose to the Patriots in the AFC Championship, while the 49ers had a record of 4-12, being placed fifteenth of 16 in their conference.

The 49ers would end up at the top of their division by the end of the season and prospects are looking quite bright for them going forward.

“This Super Bowl will be an interesting game to watch,” said Justin Henry, marketing junior, said. “The Chiefs have a great offense and the 49ers have an insane defense.”

“Patrick Mahones has been doing great this season,” he continued. “And Jimmy Garoppolo is also another great Quarterback.”

“I don’t believe that the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl is a fluke,

Both teams have had a bumpy road for the past few years. However, this season has been positive for them. It will be treat just to watch the this match up, no matter who wins the Super Bowl.