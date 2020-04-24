Choosing to stay positive amid the coronavirus isn’t a bad thing

Many people believe that the world is going to end due to the coronavirus, or it’s on its way there. I’m not going to say that those people aren’t valid in their opinions, because they are, it sure seems like the world is ending, but why can’t we just try to be positive about it?

I’m not trying to be naïve here, I know the virus is horrible and is affecting many people in different ways. Some had to cancel trips, some couldn’t finish school on campus, some can’t see their family, I’m not trying to discredit any of that.

Is it so bad if we just sit back, like we’re supposed to do, and hope and pray for a better rest of the year? Is it so hard to be positive?

All over social media people are posting about how much worse the virus is getting here in the U.S, but it takes a long time to find something positive. 925 people recovered in Italy, one of them being a 104-year-old woman. China has had no new local infections. Where are those stories? Why is no one posting about that? Why are we stuck in such a negative loop? It’s not hard to spread positivity. Give people a reason to have hope.

At this time, I’m choosing to stay positive and hope that things will get better by the end of this month. I’m trying to stay positive because I want to see the rest of my family and have them over for game night. I want to go to Florida to visit my grandparents. I don’t think it’s bad to hope for a brighter future in all this.

I can understand that staying at home can be hard for some people. I understand that it can really cause depression, being trapped inside for so long. But on the bright side of being confined to your home, you can spend time with the family that’s in it. You can read a book or even write one. You can decide to start a new hobby that you keep pushing off. You can go on a walk around the neighborhood. There are a lot of things to keep you occupied while at home, you just have to find it.

I think part of the problem is that not everyone is taking this as seriously as they should. I’m not sure if maybe it’s the mentality of someone telling you what you can’t do, so you feel the need to do it, like go hang out with friends or leave the house for something non-essential. Or I think it might be the mentality that America is supposed to be the land of the free, and no one really feels free right now.

I read an article the other day about someone having 30-40 people over for their 1-year-olds birthday. Come on. Was that really necessary? I hate to break it to them, but their child isn’t going to remember their first birthday, let alone who was there for it. America needs to wake up and not do stupid stuff like that.

I’m not trying to downplay the severity of this virus at all in this article. I’m aware of the awful effects it has on those infected and those families that can’t even be there to support the sick. But hoping for them to get better and get back into somewhat of a routine one day soon isn’t so bad.

I do think it’s worth it to try and spread positivity while you can. Imagine what it will feel like to be able to have friends and family over again. Imagine how many people you will see out and about. Imagine the small businesses getting back in the game. Just imagine and know that it’s not a bad thing to have hope.