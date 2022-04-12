City of Murals: Philly Mural Tour

To celebrate Black culture, Loquitur reporters journey through Philadelphia to highlight some of the beautiful murals that emphasize the African diaspora in the city of brotherly love. The reporters’ journey consisted of murals in North Philadelphia, Fishtown, and Center City. In the video, the voices of Black students in the Cabrini community give their thoughts on the murals. To find out more about the murals that are in this video or to find more about mural culture in Philadelphia head to the Mural Arts Philadelphia website.