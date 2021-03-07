Cobra Kai recap and season 3 preview

2021 started off the new year with Netflix dropping the third season of “Cobra Kai”. “Cobra Kai” is a Netflix original series based on the original Karate Kid films.

Each of the three seasons is 10 episodes each with each episode being on average a half-hour long.

Please note that this article contains spoilers about this Netflix original series.

A Recap of seasons 1 and 2

The first season was about picking up the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence after 34 years. Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence were two of the main characters in the “Karate Kid” films.

Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo, which rekindles his rivalry with LaRusso. The dojo reopened because Lawrence helped Miguel Diaz learn to fight back against the local school bullies after he watches Diaz get beat up by some bullies.

With Cobra Kai reopened other kids decide to join Lawrence and Diaz with rebuilding the dojo. Diaz and the others come together with teamwork and get better at karate. Diaz and the other kids who joined Cobra Kai were not the most popular kids in school and often were made fun of.

With Lawrence reopening up Cobra Kai, LaRusso reopens his old dojo to train Lawrence’s son Robby and LaRusso’s daughter Samantha. Robby and his father are not close and LaRusso took him in to get Robby out of the situation he was in.

Followed by the second season was about the power struggle at Cobra Kai with Lawrence and his former sensei, John Kreese. Also, the growth of Robby and Sam’s relationship and their rivalry between Miguel and Cobra Kai newcomer Tory.

Kreese was the original owner of Cobra Kai and Lawrence’s sensei in the original “Karate Kid” movies. Kreese and Lawrence had a power struggle the mentally of the dojo. Kreese wanted the dojo to be more aggressive while Lawrence wanted to show mercy.

There is a love square between Diaz, Tory, Robby and Sam. Robby and Sam were falling in love after LaRusso took in and trained Robby. Diaz and Tory started to have a relationship since they both trained at Cobra Kai. Diaz and Sam kissed at a party which caused a problem between all four.

The season ended with a cliffhanger where Diaz was in the hospital because of Robby kicking him off the staircase during the huge school fight with other Cobra Kai students.

A Look into season 3

The things to look forward to in the third season are seeing Diaz’s progression towards getting back towards normal, the new direction of Cobra Kai and the fallout of the fight at school.

At the end of the final episode in season two Lawrence goes to Cobra Kai after seeing Diaz in the hospital. When Lawrence walks in, all of the students are following Kreese’s order. The students are blaming Lawrence because Diaz showed mercy to Robby in the fight.

With “Cobra Kai” being very popular in the younger demographic, some students believe the show is worth watching while others think otherwise.

“That show is unpredictable,” Isaiah Williams, sophomore business major, said. “ The thing I like about it is you never know what is coming and keep you on the edge of your seat.”

“It is a really good show, you should watch the show,” Williams said.

“The best part about ‘Cobra Kai’ is that you won’t forget the small details, like character traits, plotlines and themes,” Michael Taylor, freshman accounting major, said.

“Cobra Kai” was original on YouTube but Netflix bought the series last year. With the show being on Netflix the show exploded in popularity. 41 million people watch the third season which makes “Cobra Kai” one of Netflix’s most popular shows. With the show’s popularity, Netflix has already renewed the show for another season.