College Survival Guide: Finals week

Finals week is here and for some, it’s a relief. For others, it can feel like the worst time of their life.

People sometimes make decision as to if they want to stay on a campus or leave. Some people leave before finals even begin because they cannot handle the pressure. There are six quick steps that can help combat the pressure of finals.

1. Sleep

Sleep heals and prepares your body for the next day.

According to the National Institute of Health, sleep deprivation in students has been linked to lower grade point average because sleep affects concentration. Without sleep, your brain will not function well enough for your finals.

2. Eat well

Eating right is always hard. It can be especially difficult during finals week.

Everyone wants quick food because they’re so tired or busy but certain foods help your brain function better. Fatty foods can slow down your brain.

For this reason, it is important to eat regularly and stay hydrated. Also try to grab something healthy, like fruit, rather than a bag of chips or a candy bar.

3. Deal with stress

It’s finals week and things will be stressful.

It’s important to start your assignments and studying early. Starting early can help you worry about one subject at a time and avoid the last-minute panic.

Also, be sure to take breaks. Even a 30-minute walk outside or around your residence hall can help you to relax and refresh your mind.

4. Study groups

Some study groups can even distracting if it is with friends. Find people with common classes and work together on the material. These groups also help to stay on track with the work.

5. Quiz yourself

Reading the material is key but solely reading and rereading can only do so much.

Looking over the materials for hours in one thing but to actually quiz yourself and ask yourself questions about the material helps people learn better.

6. Know that everything does not have to be hard

Have fun! It’s your last week of all testing.

Do colorful notes to keep your focus. Pace yourself so you aren’t overwhelmed in the classroom. Create games while studying.

All of these tips will create a healthier and easier vibe for finals week.

For some of you, it will be the first of many. For others, it’s one of the last finals week you will experience.

Tackle the exams headstrong and prepared.

Here is the fall 2017 exam schedule