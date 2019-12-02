Playing sports my whole life has taught me a lot about how the world works. I have learned lessons through games and practices that I am able to use throughout my life. I played basketball in middle school, and my coach would always say, “confidence is contagious.”

By saying this, he meant that if one player showed faith in herself, the rest of the team would have faith in themselves as well. I decided to take this saying and put it in everything I do. Confidence can be contagious from one person to another, but it can also be contagious from one activity to another.

It started with my school work. I would walk into exams telling myself I was prepared. Even though the pit in my stomach from anxiety would remain, I would be able to push through it by keeping my mindset positive. Not every exam, test or quiz would go well, but it was about staying consistent with the confidence in preparation. Keeping myself calm, cool and collected was key. If I did poorly, then I would prepare even more for the next assignment and continue trusting that I was ready.

“Walk with confidence.” This is another saying that I would hear a lot growing up. I used to walk with my shoulders slouched and my head down. I learned that if I walk like this, it looks as though I am sad or weak. My aunt taught me that when walking with confidence, especially in public, it keeps predators away. For example, if I am walking the streets of New York City, alone, with my head down, there is a much bigger chance of something happening to me. I took this advice and realized that I should walk with confidence and my head high in any situation. It shows that I am proud of myself and my guard is up for anything to happen. Walking with my head up also lets me see people. This gives me the opportunity to exchange a “hello” to anyone that passes me, which I enjoy doing. I think it’s a Pennsylvania thing.

I like to spread my confidence to my decision making. Making a decision half-certain about what the consequences are is immature and can cause problems. With every decision comes a consequence, whether it is positive or negative. I take this with everything I do as well. This can help with either quick decisions or ones that need a pros and cons list. Even if it isn’t a smart decision, at least I am fully aware of the possibilities of what can happen. But I only make smart decisions, so that isn’t something I have to worry about.

Once the confidence is there, it isn’t difficult to keep. It is the gaining of confidence that is difficult. I feel it is different for everyone the way that they can gain it. It can be through exercising more, eating better, or just taking better care of mental health. For me, I had to stop comparing myself to other people, especially when it came to body image. Almost every girl wants to look like another girl. I know I have felt this before, but I learned that since everyone feels this way, it is unnecessary to even think it in the first place. Maybe someone wants to look like me. Maybe someone wants my personality, my mental health or my body.

Gaining confidence isn’t something that happened overnight. It took me about nine months. I still struggle, but like I said, everyone does. There are good days and bad days, just as everything else. As long as I keep my head high and shoulders back, I know that I look confidence which makes me feel confident.