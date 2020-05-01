A sports dream deferred, Thanks to COVID-19

Thus far 2020 has not been the beat year by a long shot and at this rate it feels as though things are getting worse before it’ll be better. The whole Coronavirus epidemic forced the whole world to go on lock down and it is strongly recommended to stay indoors and if you must go outside you must socially distance yourself from others by at least six feet.

With the virus spreading at alarming rates, the whole word has taken some extra safety precautions, which unfortunately led to the cancellations and postponements of games, tournaments and matches in every sport. The decision to cancel leagues affected fans all over the world leaving millions upset.

The NBA was the first to cancel their sporting events. All-start Rudy Gobert, center of the Utah Jazz was first in the league to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Super sports fan Jeff Gordon said “Man I hate it, ain’t nothing good to watch, and I don’t want to watch reruns.”

Also this is a hard time for major gamblers. “If it ain’t no games on I ain’t making no money” says Eric Morales, City worker and , major gambler.

But this epidemic has an effect on more than professional athletes, it affects college as well, colleges all over were forced to stop spring and fall sports due to the virus. This is sad because for the college seniors. They’ll never get to play on their college fields ever again as a college athlete, For those who can play one more year are starting a petition demanding colleges to make this year a “redshirt” year for everyone. “It isn’t fair, we didn’t want this epidemic to happen, so we shouldn’t get penalized for it.” Conlin Groft, Junior Men’s Soccer player said. College players took things upon themselves and started an Instagram page named @Redshirtcoronayear. It was started on March 12th of this year and already has 38.8k followers mainly of college athletes all over the world as a w anding up for themselves.

“This my last year out here on this field, I don’t care about corona I just wanna play.” Ty Kostack, Senior Men’s Lacrosse said .