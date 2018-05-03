Criminology and sociology major achieves valedictorian of the class of 2018

With less than three weeks until graduation, the class of 2018 is soaking up their last moments together as undergraduate students of Cabrini University. Criminology and sociology major, Maggie Javitt, hopes to put these emotions into words as she speaks at the ceremony as valedictorian of the class of 2018.

At Cabrini, the valedictorian is not just selected by the highest grade point average. The school recognizes the top students from various departments and allows them to present themselves in hopes of achieving the title.

The process started in March of 2018. A faculty board including Dr. Kimberly Boyd, Dr. Van Brunt, Dr. Bryde, Dr. Kiselica, Dr. Thompson and the academic review board reviewed all the valedictorian applicant’s personal essays, achievements and speech they would give at the graduation ceremony.

“I did that on a Monday with all the other candidates,” Javitt said. “Then later that day, I woke up from a nap and Dr. Boyd called me a minute later saying that I was valedictorian and that woke me right up and that is how I found out.”

Maggie is involved in a plethora of clubs and activities on campus. She is a four year member of the women’s tennis team and captain, member of the student athlete advisory committee, co-captain for Cav-A-Thon, classroom coach, writing center peer tutor, work study student, orientation leader, president of Alpha Phi Sigma (criminology honors society), member of criminology and sociology club, member of leadership honors society and member of the honors program.

Being involved in so many things on campus, Maggie had a lot of influences that helped her achieve this honor.

“I definitely have to give credit to the whole criminology and sociology department, especially Dr. Farina,” Javitt said. “She has always supported me and helped me through everything through my four years here. I am on the tennis team, so I would also have to thank my teammates and my coach for everything. They have always been really supportive of me.”

Cabrini is a small campus where 60 percent of students will live in the dorms. Javitt hopes to have the rest of her class remember all the small moments and that helped define them to who they are today.

“I feel really proud of myself,” Javitt said. “I remember when I moved in freshman year, saying goodbye to my parents and crying, I remember my dad telling me ‘make us proud’ and I have always kept that in the back of my mind throughout my time here at Cabrini and I have just tried to make them proud. I think that by achieving this and doing my best, I have fulfilled that promise to my dad. I am proud of myself and I am proud that I was able to make them proud.”

The class of 2018 will be the second graduating class with the name of Cabrini University on their diplomas. Under Cabrini’s core values, students vow to live with purpose and receive an education of the heart.

For Javitt, Cabrini has helped her become the person she is today. After graduation, she plans to continue her education of the heart at Cabrini within their masters of criminology and criminal justice program.

“It has been a fun ride,” Javitt said. “I know that Cabrini has helped us all into the people that we are today and I know that we are all going to be able to keep Cabrini, the core values and Cabrini’s mission with us as we go into the world. I just wish everyone the best of luck in everything that they do.”