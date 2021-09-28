Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United

It is as if all that was heard yesterday was Manchester City‘s search for the Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s signature. That may not be a possibility anymore. Manchester City’s Manchester rival, Manchester United has announced that they will bring back Ronaldo.

Eighteen years ago, Ronaldo was first signed by Manchester United’s manager, Sir Alex Ferguson from the Portuguese club, Sporting CP. Ronaldo’s reign at Manchester United started in 2003 and ended in 2009. Later he was transferred to Real Marid in Spain and lasted nine years there before he was sold to Juventus, the Italian team in 2018. A time that did not last long. Ronaldo’s time at Juventas only lasted three years.

“If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here. Cristiano is a legend of this club. He is one of the greatest if you ask me,” Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United’s manager, said.

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. were also in the race for Ronaldo. Yet, Ronaldo’s age of 36 played a role in Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City not signing him. The option was considered.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendez negotiated with Juventus for an early release of Ronaldo from his contract. This worked out for both Ronaldo and Juventus. For financial reasons, Juventus could not keep paying Ronaldo 500,00 pounds after tax for ten more months.

Many other factors played a role

The Portuguese, Manchester United, midfielder Bruno Fernandes played a role in the transfer. Ronaldo is an idol for Fernandes. Having the two Portuguese internationals playing on the same team, only made Fernandes’s dream come true.

Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex also did what he could do to see Ronaldo with the red devils again. Sir Alex has been seeing Ronaldo ever since he left Manchester United. To help with this decision, Sir Alex Spoke with him multiple times. In conclusion, Ronaldo is going to be signing with Manchester United.

“We are going to witness a comeback. This is huge in the soccer world. Typically Ronaldo finds a new club in a different country. Him coming back to Manchester is new. At his age, we may be seeing him slowly retire. Possibly, he might be going back to Sporting CP, where he started. That is so traditional for soccer players to do,” Jalen Hammond, defense soccer athlete and sophomore computer and information systems major, said.

“I’m really excited to see Ronaldo back at Man U. I think it’s going to make for some electric competition in the UEFA Champion’s League this year,” Mathew Duddy, forward soccer athlete and junior finance major, said.

“I am happy to see that CR7 is going back to Manchester United and not Manchester City. That would be wrong. Anyone who is smart in the soccer world knows that you can not play at both Manchester teams,” Cormac Dooley, midfield soccer athlete and sophomore undeclared major, said.

“Fans are buzzing. Ronaldo is huge in the soccer world. To see him come back to England is only the best. This may be a close sign that retirement is soon to come,” Nick Gaspari, forward soccer athlete and junior business management, said.

“He’s one of the best players to ever play soccer and to come back to the place that made him flourish as a soccer player is amazing,” John Amayew, defensive soccer athlete and sophomore undeclared major, said.