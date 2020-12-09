Cumulative COVID-19 Cases for the Fall Semester: Cabrini and Eastern Universities

The fall semester is coming to a close. Below, we take a look at the cumulative number of cases per university. As you can see, Cabrini University has reported 48 total cases for the semester. Eastern University has reported a total of 36 cases. The chart divided positive cases by students and employees. Ironically, both universities reported six cumulative employees as positive. It is important to note that Eastern University has not updated their case tracker since Nov. 24, and Cabrini University is still updating their case tracker, considering there are two active cases on Cabrini. The two active cases are employees, and they are included in the data below.