Dana Carlson scores her 100th goal

Dana Carlson is a sophomore marketing major and one of the best player of one the lacrosse team. Carlson is an attacker for the Cabrini women’s lacrosse team. It currently has six wins as of April 21.

On March 31. Cabrini was playing Wesley College. Cabrini won 16-3. Carlson scored five goals with one of her goals being her 100th goal in her Cabrini career.

Carlson had a strong freshman year, scoring 71 goals in 22 games. Where Carlson became the sixth player in program history to record 70 goals in a season. Carlson scored nine goals in three games in the 2020 shortened season.

Carlson picked up where she left off with scoring goals. As of April 21, Carlson has scored 33 goals this season which gives her 113 goals as a Cavalier.

“It felt great to reach the milestone of 100 goals, especially after Covid ending last season and not really knowing what could happen this season,” Carlson said.

“I am thankful I could get my 100th goal this season, especially having it be assisted by my teammate Olivia Little, who transferred this year from SJU and was my former teammate at Springfield High School who also assisted my 100th goal there,” Carlson said.

Carlson and Little have been friends for many years. “That was the most exciting part, having the same friend and teammate to assist my 100th goal here at Cabrini,” Carlson said.

“I knew going into the Wesley game that I needed 3 more goals because friends and family were excited and keeping track,” Carlson said when asked if she knew that she was coming up on 100th goal.

Since there are no fans in the stands no one was able to see Carlson’s 100th goal in person.

“The game was away so sadly they couldn’t see it in person, but I had my team there to celebrate and everyone else supported on the livestream,” Carlson said. “After scoring the third goal, my coaches called a timeout and announced it to the team and everyone was excited for me.”

With how good Carlson has been for Cabrini many wonder how she started her lacrosse career and how she got to Cabrini.

“I’ve been playing lacrosse since 4th grade, starting out on the travel team for Springfield and then continued throughout middle school and high school,” Carlson said. “I was recruited by Coach Neary and now I play here at Cabrini and enjoying every minute I get the chance to play lacrosse.”

With scoring so many goals in her lacrosse career she likes some goals more than others.

“My favorite goal was actually my first one of this season against Jefferson University,” Carlson said. “The reason this particular goal stuck out to me is because after our season got canceled last year, we were anticipating for so long, getting back on the field to play a game.”

Carlson goes into detail about how she scored this goal.

“I received a pass in the middle, and did a low twizzler shot and it snuck past the goalie,” Carlson said while going in detail of the goal she scored against Jefferson.

Carlson like many collegiate athletes has not played in a full calendar year.

“Getting back on the field after so long, and scoring this year really set the tone for the rest of the season and got me and the team excited for what was to come,” Carlson said.

Carlson is coming off of being named the Atlantic East conference women’s lacrosse offensive player of the week.

With how good Carlson has been so far with Cabrini, Carlson could leave her mark all over the Cabrini record books.