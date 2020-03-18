Dear coronavirus, you suck. Sincerely, me.

You just had to come to America, you just had to come to Pennsylvania and you just had to come to Montgomery County. The year 2020 was supposed to be the year to make up for 2019, but then you came into the picture. Because of you, I was forced to leave college early, because of you, I can’t leave my house to even go to Wawa down the street and because of you, sports are canceled. You messed everything up.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

A lot of colleges and universities around Cabrini University were either closing for the semester or transferring all their classes online for the time being. It seemed like we were the only ones physically going to classes. I remember sitting in my dorm with my roommate refreshing our email every 10 minutes to see if classes were canceled. The coronavirus was in King of Prussia but we were still open. Part of me wanted classes to be moved online. However, I did not want to leave campus yet. Imagine the stress that would cause.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

1:00 p.m.

Stress, stress and more stress. The dean finally contacted us about the campus moving to online classes starting Monday, March 23. With that being said, face-to-face classes will end after classes on Friday, March 13. I immediately forwarded this email to my parents. What does this mean?

An hour later my roommate came into the room. Apparently we were not allowed to leave campus unless it was for good because we wouldn’t be allowed back in. What? I have work tomorrow. They can’t expect us to pack our stuff that quickly!

2:30 p.m.

I texted my boss to tell her what was happening.

To: Danyelle

From: Maria Lattanze

Hi! So Cabrini University is moving online. They are very vague about leaving campus and if we are allowed back once we leave. I will let you know as soon as I talk to Res Life about coming into work Friday and Saturday.

To: Maria Lattanze

From: Danyelle

We are closing the school for now.

The governor announced that all non-essential businesses should close and events to be canceled or postponed. I think the government is over-reacting.

I began to freak out and it seemed like more and more emails were coming in regarding classes being online. We were given the option to leave campus and if we decided to leave, we had one week to move out. But that did not explain if we were allowed back on campus or not or if we would get a refund. I had so many questions that my mind was spinning. What does this mean for tutoring? What does this mean for my film classes? How will I have meetings I already planned? Relax. Relax.

That night, my roommate and I decided to start packing and we stayed up late doing so. I decided to move out most of my things on Saturday and come back for the rest some other time.

Friday, March 13, 2020

10:00 a.m.

I prepared myself for the worst. I made sure all my students knew I was still going to be of assistance if they needed help with projects. This was my last day of classroom coaching for my professor. I said goodbye to my professor before I left. This was his last semester at Cabrini.

Good-bye, Usame. Thanks for all you have done for me. Stay in contact.

I went back to my dorm to pack even more. My dorm looked as if a bomb hit it.

8:00 p.m.

To: Maria Lattanze

From: Mom

Stay safe. Wash your hands and keep them away from your face. No large crowds.

That night I went to the last event held on campus for this semester. I had to and I am glad I did. It was so much fun and it definitely helped take my mind off things.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

12:30 p.m.

To: Maria

From: Ryan

I hope I can still see you on Wednesday. The virus ruined my original plan but I have another.

Wednesday is our anniversary.

I had most of my things packed in my little car. It was so sad and weird to see my dorm so empty so early. My roommate left before me and I am so glad we are going to room together next year. At least I have that to look forward to.

1:00 p.m.

I have been home for less than an hour I am restricted to where I can and can’t go. This sucks. I am starving and I want to walk to Wawa but I can’t. This coronavirus is stupid, I should be free to go wherever I want. It’s similar to the flu. This isn’t fair.

5:00 p.m.

I just got an email from Cabrini. The campus is being shut down and we have until Monday to move out. No one is allowed on campus for the next two weeks. Crap.

Sunday, March 15, 2020

11:00 a.m.

I got the rest of my things from the dorm. It felt so surreal.

10:00 p.m.

I watched YouTube all day. Nothing really new, just bored. I wonder if this will affect the summer or my sister’s graduation? How will it affect my karate test in May? Oh if my test is canceled I am going to be livid.

I just watched Billie Eilish’s Instagram story. She has a point. It’s not about if I can fight the virus if I go out, it’s about bringing it back home to someone who might not be able to fight it.

My father might not be able to fight it.

This entire time I was so concerned about myself and complaining about how this isn’t fair when I should have looked at the bigger picture. Yes, I might be able to fight it, but what about the other people in my house? And who would they affect when they go to work?

As bored as I am right now, I am happy to be home and safe. Yes, it may suck that I can’t go to work or karate or spend time with my boyfriend but it is for precautionary reasons. I understand now but the coronavirus still sucks. I hope we find a cure soon.