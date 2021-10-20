Dixon Center changing operations

Cabrini’s Dixon Center is opening again amid the pandemic. Changes in operations have brought students to the Dixon Center to enjoy a better environment.

Some of the changes the Dixon Center has made is open at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., Cavs Shack is open, there is no longer a designated exit to leave the facility like last year and the gym is open for anyone to use.

Students on campus shared their thoughts on the changes. Ryan Brown, freshman accounting major, said, “I like it because it allows everyone to stay healthy and fit.”

“It’s really convenient after the lifting to be able to get something to eat if you have to run to class after,” Brown said. The Cavs Shack being open will help bring students to the Dixon Center considering those like Brown will find it convenient.

Brown expressed his confidence in the Dixon Center that it will be able to stay open after the changes. He said, “I think it’ll be able to stay open because it won’t just be athletes in there. It will help bring in some money by having the smoothies and everything else available for people after workouts.”

The Dixon Center’s Cavs Shack and workout area will be reliable reasons people go to the Dixon Center.

Victor Harrell, freshman communication major, said, “I think it’s better because most kids have classes earlier. It’s a better way for kids to be more energized and get their blood flowing. You’re able to get more reps in throughout the morning.”

Since the Dixon Center is opening at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., students that have classes before 10 a.m. aren’t missing much time working out.

“It should be. There’s probably some minor changes that should happen but it should be able to stay open for longer,” Harrell said. Harrell believes the changes that have been made at the Dixon Center will be able to keep it open.

He said, “I think they’re good because people will be in the weight room and you can socialize more. Especially for the open courts, a bunch of games can be played.” Making the changes to allow the gym, weight room and other areas accessible to more people, it will be easier to have pickup games, build relationships and be social.

“I think that’s huge. A lot of people want to work out, a lot of people want to stay healthy so if the gym is always open people are going to be typically happy, especially all of the athletes,” Mason Leanort, freshman, said. The gym being open to anyone is a change that will keep people happy knowing they have a spot to work out.

“I think it’s good, people can walk there in two minutes and grab whatever they need. They usually have a lot of different options,” Leanort said. Students and faculty on campus can go to the Dixon Center for food and drinks.

He said, “They should be able to keep the Dixon Center open. I’m sure that the gym is definitely a huge benefit.” Leanort expressed a concern others may have about the time change the Dixon Center has put in place to open at 10 a.m. “For some people 10 a.m. is too late. Some people like to get up super early and get it over with. Those would be the only concerns I think people would have.”

Based on their preference when they prefer to work out, other students and faculty may have concerns about the time being pushed back.

Students on campus are confident that the changes at the Dixon Center will keep it open. Although some may disagree with the time it opens, many are pleased. The Dixon Center’s changes could be beneficial in good ways to keep the students and faculty happy.