Donald Dempsey: graphic design pioneer

The University realized Graphic Design was becoming popular and knew they could expand upon the concentration already in place in the early 90’s. Donald Dempsey, professor of Graphic Design, was hired in 1993 to pioneer the graphic design department.

“When I was hired, the communications and fine arts department were interested in creating a graphic design major,” Dempsey said. “All they had were concentrations at the time. Technology was becoming an important part of graphic design. Desktop publishing and computers were just beginning in graphic design and changing the landscape.”

Dempsey had established a graphic design lab at his previous institution with proven success. He was initially attracted to Cabrini because he would be building a new major and made many classes that could be used in the communications major, which helped build his class size early on.

Throughout his career, Dempsey has kept up with current trends in graphic design. He stressed the importance of being a lifelong learner because when he first started teaching there was no web or web design and now he teaches classes on web design.

Many students speak highly of Professor Dempsey and enjoy their classes with him. He even influenced some to pursue their degree at Cabrini because of his passion for graphic design.

“I liked this program because when I got here, they {graphic design department} were revamping it. Professor Dempsey was at the table {during an open house} at Cabrini telling students about the program and classes,” Mark Phillips, a junior graphic design major, said. “This program is a good all-rounder. I’ll have web experience and print experience.”

The graphic design department is very collaborative with both the facility and the students.

“Everyone in the graphic designs and fine arts department works very well together,” Professor and Department Chair Jeanne Komp, said. “We very much concerned on building the holistic designer and really trying to get every student to a certain level by the time they graduate.

One piece of advice Dempsey would give to graphic design majors, but can apply to anyone, “Be passionate about what you’re doing, be curious, and learn how to learn.”