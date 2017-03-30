Drake’s ‘More Life’ album is out

Drake has shook the Internet up once again dropping the first of three projects he promised his fans this year. This album is titled “More Life” where he has a picture of Dennis Graham in his youth days. People who do not listen to Drake religiously might not know the connection between Drake and Dennis Graham. Dennis Graham is his father so on the track “Passionfruit” Drake chose to sample an old recording of his father performing.

The title of the album “More Life” has not only been the title of his 7th album, but he has tattooed the alternative logo, which is a flower and a bumblebee. The twenty two track album had a power list of featured artists such as Kanye West, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Quavo, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz and more. Along side a strong list of features, the current United Kingdom sound has had a big influence on Drake’s body of work.

With two UK artists Giggs and Skepta on multiple songs on the album,Drake has publicly spoke on his influence from the two artists. Saying that “Giggs- Whippin Excursion is my favorite song.” He also gives legend artist in the UK, Craig David his props on how much influence he has had on his approach to More Life. On the rumor side of things, Drake allegedly has thrown some more subliminal shots at Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.

On the track “Lose You” Drake said, “All you did was write the book on garbage a** rollies.”

Another shot Drake allegedly took at Meek Mill was on the same track where he said “Ego strokin’, picture postin’, claiming that you’d do it for motivational purposes only but you just had to show me.”

Drake also allegedly took shots at fellow Canadian artist Tory Lanez when he said “If we do a song it’s like takin’ my kids to work with me. You overnight celebrity, you one day star, swear I told you that I’m in this b**ch for eternity. I am a reflection of all of your insecurities, behind closed doors, a lot of 6 God worshipping. Done talk now, ’cause there’s other shit that’s concernin’ me.”

Some say that is a direct line towards Tory Lanez when he says the “you one day star” because Lanez’s real name is Daystar Peterson.

Overall with much controversial lines inside this album we call “More Life”. It brings the listeners attention even more to make sure not to miss any of the new vibes.