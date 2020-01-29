What do Cabrini students get at The Bean?

The Bean is a big part of the Cabrini University community. It wasn’t always called The Bean, it used to be called Jazzman’s and it used to look a lot different. A lot of new things have come with the name The Bean.

When the name changed from Jazzman’s to The Bean, they started serving Starbucks. This new addition made a lot of students excited that they could get some Starbucks items on campus.

“Everyone on campus has a favorite drink at The Bean,” Noelle Dutka, an early education major, said. “Mine is an iced green tea lemonade.”

Even though the menu isn’t as big as an actual Starbucks, students are still bound to find something they like.

“The Bean is a part of a lot of people’s daily routine here at Cabrini”, Dutka said. A poll was conducted to see how many times a week students go to The Bean. The top answer was three times a week students go to The Bean. The second most was two times a week. The third was five times a week.

“I go three to four times a week in the morning to get my iced tea and a bagel,” Dutka said. A lot of other students agreed with her. Some students even said they go every day.

A second poll was done to see if Cabrini students would try something new from The Bean. The results said 91.3 percent of students would try something new from The Bean. That means stepping out of their comfort zone and trying something different. Then 8.7 percent said no they wouldn’t try something new.

On the menu, there are three categories: coffee, tea, frappuccinos and others. For others, it’s items such as hot chocolate and smoothies. 31.8 percent of students who took the poll like to get coffee. 27.3 percent of students get tea when they go to The Bean. 18.2 percent prefer to get a Frappuccino at The Bean. Finally, 22.7 percent of students chose other in the poll.

The top five drinks that students said was their favorite were:

Green tea with lemonade Double chocolate chip frappuccino Hazelnut latte Chai latte White hot chocolate

These are the students’ favorite drinks at The Bean. that they also recommended. So go try something new from The Bean. You might just find your new favorite drink.