Eagles cap awful season with a worse end

It comes as no surprise to Eagles fans who endured a fall from grace rarely seen in professional sports that an awful season would come to an even worse end. Late in the third quarter after failing to score on a gutsy fourth-and-goal call that would have increased the lead, head coach Doug Pederson pulled his rookie starting QB and replaced him with a player who spent the majority of the season inactive. The timing of the move raised the question if the Eagles were playing to win or were they trying to get the better draft pick in next year’s draft.

“All of our top guys were on the field at the end of the game, we were trying to win,” Pederson said in his post-game press conference. He also said it was always their intent to play Nate Suddfeld at some point during the game.

The NFC East this year was historically bad, with the division winner making the playoff with a losing record. The Eagles entered this game with a lot of questions going into the offseason and very little to play for. The Washington Football Team on the other hand needed to win to make the playoffs. The New York Giants were sitting at home, hoping the Eagles could upset Washington and give them the playoff berth. Giants and their fans were understandably upset by Pederson’s decision.

“I think the Eagles just hate us more than Washington. That’s only thing that could make sense, right?” said Giant’s wide receiver Golden Tate in response to seeing Doug Pederson pull his QB

When Pederson pulled starter Jalen Hurts, he lost an opportunity to evaluate the rookie he inserted into the starting lineup after his franchise quarterback regressed in every statistical category. Hurts’ numbers for the game were respectable and the offense was looking better. After starting 0-3 passing Hurts had come back to start the second quarter 5-5. He went on to compile two rushing touchdowns before the half.

But in keeping with the up-and-down year the team was having, on the next possession after going up 14-10 the offense went 3 and out and Washington went right back down the field to score and make the game 17-14 and shifted the momentum for the second half.

Then in the third quarter the Eagles had marched down the field with a chance to tie the game with a field goal. Instead, Pederson opted to go for it on fourth and goal where they failed to convert. The next time the offense took the field, Hurts’ day was done and, with it, the reputation of the Philadelphia Eagles.