El Chapo’s wife arrested on drug charges in the U.S.

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera’s wife has been arrested on charges related to her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was taken into custody while she was at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to a press release by the United States Department of Justice.

“According to court documents, Aispuro is charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.,” the release said. “Additionally, [she] is alleged to have conspired with others to assist Guzman in his July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison, located in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico.”

After Guzmán’s third arrest in 2016, he was under tight watch. He was eventually extradited to New York, where he remained through his trial and sentencing. Security surrounding Guzmán’s trial was so tight that the Brooklyn Bridge was shut down each week to allow Guzmán to be transferred in a motorcade from a federal detention center to the courthouse in Brooklyn for his months-long trial.

Aispuro entered the 2007 Coffee and Guava Festival beauty pageant in Canelas, Durango, Mexico. Each contestant was required to host a party in honor of her candidacy; Coronel held hers on Three Kings Day. In this event, she reportedly met Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who traveled to Canelas to meet her. Both of them reportedly agreed to marry that day.

She and Guzmán have twin daughters together. Her father, Inés Coronel Barreras, was a member of the Sinaloa cartel. He and his son, Inés Omar Coronel Aispuro, were arrested in Mexico in April 2013.

The FBI thinks that Aispuro played an active role in her husband’s business both while he was evading arrest and while he was imprisoned.

From 2012 to 2014, Coronel relayed messages on behalf of Guzmán to support drug trafficking operations while Guzmán was in hiding from Mexican authorities. After he was arrested in 2014, she continued to deliver messages she received from Guzmán when she visited him in prison.

The arrest of the drug lord’s wife doesn’t come as a surprise to many people. Mason Smith, sophomore accounting major, was shocked that she was caught just recently.

“I’m shocked it took this long to arrest her,” Smith said. “You would think that as El Chapo’s wife they would have caught her when they caught him.” When Aispuro is in jail, she won’t be getting nearly the same amount of security that her husband got. “Emma’s attorney tells us she doesn’t qualify for beefed-up security because she wasn’t deemed a security risk,” an article from TMZ said. “The feds are now claiming she twice conspired to help El Chapo escape prison, including one successful prison break in Mexico.”