Every generation takes pride in Philly

It was an exciting day in Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 8, as millions of people found themselves up and down the Eagles parade route that extended from South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue to the Philadelphia Art Museum where a ceremony was held.

The city of Philadelphia and its surrounding area prepared all week as schools and colleges alike decided to close for the day so students, staff and faculty could celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl win.

Fans both young and old camped out all night or woke up early to get a good viewing spot and a glimpse of their favorite players and the Lombardi trophy.

A young fan named Paige was spotted along in front of City Hall bundles up in a pink blanket and her favorite Flyers hat.

“I am excited for the trophy,” Paige said. “I love all the players.”

Paige was not the only person excited to see the entire Eagles team. Adriana and Lexie, also fans found along the route, wanted to see the players and were happy to be in the atmosphere. The two girls were cousins and had woken up at 5 a.m. to watch the parade.

Xavier and Javon had driven from Rhode Island to watch the parade. They were excited to see Ryan Dawson and the Lombardi Trophy.

Some families traveled from places like Virginia and Florida just to take their place in this historic moment.

You could hear chants all over the city, from the free rides on SEPTA trains to fans climbing on polls and trees. Veteran fans were sharing this historic moment with their children.