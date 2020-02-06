Everything you need to know about Disney+

The media industry has been rapidly changing with different ways to stream shows and movies. Disney Plus is a competitor to video streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus.

The question is, what is Disney Plus? Disney Plus (Disney+) is a streaming service for Disney for all ages to watch their favorite tv shows and movies.

It’s a paid subscription that does not have any advertising and has given customers a vault to all the Disney episodes and movies. It includes Pixar, Marvel Studios , National Geographic and Star Wars.

The price cost $6.99 a month or if you want an annual subscription it’s $69.99. If people are unsure about the service, Disney+ offers a seven-day free trial. Disney+ also offers a bundle in the U.S. with Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus with the price of $12.99 a month. Being a current or new subscriber to Verzion Wireless’ unlimited you get a full year for free.

It was originally announced in September 2017 and was launched on November 12, 2019.

It started off on a rocky start. On launch day there were some problems with viewers trying to stream the service. There were glitches and people were unable to connect to the platform. There was over 8,600 reports of issues that were all related to video streaming issues. Disney+ was able to fix the issues and now have more than a million subscribers.

You are able to watch Disney Plus on a wide variety of platforms. Some of the platforms include; Iphone, Ipad, Apple Tv, Android Tv based devices, Microsoft Xbox One, Sony Playstation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire Tv, LG smart Tv and Samsung Smart Tv.

“I love how I can be playing video games on my Playstation and then when i’m done I can just switch right to Disney Plus.” sophomore business management major Dylan Busche said.

All about Disney+ features

Subscribers will be able to create up to seven custom individual profiles. Children will be able to watch what they want to watch on their profiles and parents can watch their shows/movies. It has a 4k streaming for movies and Tv shows that will be able to support. On your smartphone or tablet apps ,you will be able to download the content. They are also offering a child mode. It has parental control so that parents are able to keep their children’s content in their age range.

There will be some ads for the cable TV service but you will only see that in the login page for Android apps and web browsers.

About the shows

There is access to all of Disney + 90 years of content. That is hundreds and hundreds of movies and TV shows. There is the animated films and live action movies such as Mickey Mouse, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast and Frozen. The Disney Channel TV shows are also on there like; Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana. They also have all of the Star Wars movies and Marvel Studios superhero movies. Disney Plus also produced and released some of their own shows/movies. Recently, they released Noelle which is a Christmas movie and High School Musical – The Musical. The series it is a spinoff of the Disney High School Musical movies.