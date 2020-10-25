Faced with uncertainty, the women’s basketball team goes full steam ahead with practices

With the upcoming season uncertain, Cabrini’s head women’s basketball coach Kate Pearson expressed her thoughts about COVID-19 and how it will affect the season. “We are really trying to stay optimistic,” Pearson said about the upcoming season. She feels as though staying optimistic and putting the team in the best position possible is the best option right now.

With the season set to start in January, some players are getting a head start and practicing on their own or in small groups. “Usually it’s a day-to-day basis and it’s just whoever can make it at the time that we set,” Brielle Fitzpatrick, a freshman exercise science major, said.

Practices are set to start in the next week and the team is already taking serious precautions. “By NCAA guidelines we will be working through pods,” Pearson said. The team will be split up into groups and those individual groups will practice together. During practices, masks will also be worn by all athletes as well.

“It has allowed us to have normalcy as to getting back in the swing of practicing daily and getting together as a team to build our chemistry and friendships,” Kate Lannon, a team captain and an elementary and special education major, said. “ It is a nice way to take a break from the crazy world we’re living in right now,” Lannon said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m confident in a normal winter season happening,” Alyssa Gerdes, sophomore biology pre-med major, said. She is also uncertain as to them having a full length season. “I have been practicing with my teammates who are also my roommates,” Gerdes said. She has been going on runs and lifting multiple times a week to prepare for the season.

“I feel like our team is getting more and more prepared each day we’re in the gym,” Lannon said. Even with the season still uncertain, it hasn’t stopped the team from working out together.

Some of the players on the team have been meeting up at basketball courts near Cabrini’s campus to run some drills. “[We’ve been] practicing dribble moves, shooting, stationary ball and ball handling,” Fitzpatrick said. She also added that she and some of the other players have been taking advantage of the basketball hoop near the apartments on campus. “Some guys show up from time to time so I play with them,” Fitzpatrick said. “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”

“I have been very scared and nervous about having to play during COVID,” Lannon said. She has been trying to avoid

situations where she might be exposed to the virus. “ I do question how I will feel about playing other teams and players because of the unknown of not knowing where they’ve been or who they’ve been in contact with.” She hopes that the opposing team members have been staying safe and taking safety precautions.

Since practices have started Lannon is seeing lots of improvement and participation from the team. “The dedication and determination to get better even through this tough time is what makes me confident in whatever kind of season we may have,” Lannon said.