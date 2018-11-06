Fall brings change to Cabrini students

Fall comes around every year. People ride along both sides of the fences. Some people love the fall months and some people hate to say goodbye to summer. It is a hard decision to choose from if you like fall or summer.

It is really based all on opinion. Both seasons come with holidays and activities.

Fall has Halloween, haunted hayrides, trick-or-treating, Halloween parties, Thanksgiving, the Thanksgiving day parade, traditions and eating a big meal with your extended family.

Summer has some holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. Summer has other activities that people do in the summer is barbecues, traveling and family vacations.

Sophomore Joseph Hamilton feels great about the changing of the season. It is his favorite time of the year, because of the weather and football season.

“Generally, I like all of the seasons, but, fall has so many things to offer when it comes to outdoor activities and the weather is not unbearably hot or cold,” Hamilton said.

Sophomore Jake Kaeser loves the fall season and he can finally say goodbye to the hot summer days.

“I’d rather choose autumn over summer because I personally like it when it’s chilly outside,” Kaeser said.

The weather is just right for Kaeser it’s not freezing and it’s not boiling hot outside.

Sophomore Cameron Mousley is ready for the fall season. It is his favorite time of year because of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Mousley gets to dress up in scary costumes on Halloween and he gets eat a lot of food on Thanksgiving. Mousley likes the weather warm during the day and cold at night. If he had to choose a season, it would be the fall because he likes the colors that the leaves turn.

“When I associate with summer it’s like work and incredible heat that just hurts,” Mousley said.

Sophomore Kurt Schiehler thinks that the fall season is wonderful he loves the cool weather. If Schiehler had to choose between summer or fall, he would choose fall in a minute because cooler weather is more is his liking.

“I don’t really care for the warm weather,” Schiehler said.

Junior Andrew Looney likes the fall season because of football season and bonfires. Looney would rather choose fall over summer because of all of the fall activities and holidays that are coming up.

“I hate the warm weather. I rather it is cold” Looney said.