Feeling healthy starts with eating right

Spring is right around the corner. Everyone is talking about getting fit and starting a diet.

What if there is a way to eat great tasting foods that are healthy for you? Well, there is. Below are five recipes that will keep you satisfied with the food you crave while remaining a completely balanced diet.

1. Healthy Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients:

Pam Olive Oil

4 oz of thin-sliced chicken breast

Mexican style blend cheese

1 Pepper

1 Onion

1 Xtreme Wellness Spinach Tortilla Wrap

1 Taco chicken seasoning mix

Optional: Salsa or guacamole

First, Dice up one pepper and one onion into cubes of your choice. Save them for later. Then, cube up 4 ounces of chicken breast and put it in a pan on medium heat that is prepped with Pam Olive Oil Make sure to rotate chicken to fully cook both sides until pink is gone. Once the chicken is fully cooked to your desire gradually put in peppers and onions. Let the mixture cook on medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes or until the peppers and onions are soft.

Next, sprinkle the desired amount of taco chicken seasoning mix to provide your quesadilla with amazing flavor. Once your blend is complete take the pan off the stove and put aside. Take a new pan on medium heat with Pam Olive Oil and an Xtreme Wellness Spinach Tortilla Wrap let sit for one minute then sprinkle your desired amount of cheese. By swapping options with spray oil and low carb wraps it helps to keep the recipe healthy.

Once the cheese is melted take the pan off the stove and slide your chicken, pepper and onion mix onto half the tortilla. Than fold tortilla to get a perfectly healthy quesadilla that pairs great with salsa or guacamole. It’s healthy and tastes amazing! This meal can be a great meal prep since its an easy reheat item. Total calories estimated 340.

“I think this recipe sounds really good because it’s a healthy alternative for regular chicken quesadillas and I love quesadillas. I also love that there is taco seasoning included,” Kaitlynn Johnson, sophomore social work major, said.

2. Healthy fruit sherbet

Ingredients:

1 cup of frozen strawberries

½ of a banana

3 tablespoon of milk

3 tablespoon water

½ cup ice

optional: agave and chocolate shavings

In a blender add 1 cup of frozen strawberries, ½ of a banana, 3 tablespoons of milk, 3 tablespoon water and ½ cup ice. Blend on high until the mixture is smooth. If the mixture isn’t blending add more water or milk until it blends. Put in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour. Take out and let thaw for five minutes so it’s a good consistency to scoop firmly. Adding chocolate shaving and agave is a great way to sweeten and

provide a great crunch! Total calories estimated 200.

“It sounds really good and easy to make. It’s definitely a healthy alternative compared to ice cream,” Lexi Gramlick, sophomore criminology major, said.

3. Cauliflower Gnocchi With Meat Sauce

Ingredients:

½ package of frozen cauliflower Gnocchi

¼ package of turkey ground beef

1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

1 ½ cup of Prego three cheese tomato sauce ( can vary depending on the sauce to meat ratio desired)

¼ cup parmesan cheese

Put a pan on medium heat combine the turkey ground beef with the Italian seasoning cook and for 8 to 10 minutes or until pink is gone. After the meat is cooked, combine the sauce to the meat and let simmer for 5 to 8 minutes. Put microwavable cauliflower in the microwave for the time suggested or on the stovetop. Combine cooked cauliflower gnocchi with meat sauce. The recipe is best to prepare with parmesan cheese on top. Total calories estimated 511.

4. Pickle Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 large whole deli dill pickle

3 slices of turkey lunch meat

2 slices of American cheese

1 teaspoon of mustard

2 slices of tomato

Sliced dill pickle vertical to create a sandwich. Using the pickle as the base saves carbs and calories while providing a wonderful crunch. Place mustard on the pickle and lay in the meat. After the meats place the tomatoes and complete it with a toothpick down the middle to hold the sandwich together. Meats and condiments can be switched up to your desire. The options are endless. Total calories estimated 260.

“Oooh, I love this recipe and how you replace the carbs out with a pickle, so delicious! Plus pickles are my favorite,” Angeline McGonigle-Mellace, sophomore criminology major, said.

5. Lettuce Burgers

Ingredients:

1 turkey burger patty (frozen or fresh)

2 firm pieces of iceberg lettuce

2 slices of tomato

2 slices cheddar cheese

2 slices of red onion

1 pinch salt

Prepare the turkey burger to your liking adding one pinch of salt to the top of the burger. Add cheddar cheese on top of warm patty to melt the cheese. Put the patty on one end of lettuce and sort condiments in the desired position. Top with lettuce which acts as a bun. Add ketchup or ranch to dip if wanted and enjoy. Total calories estimated 421.

Additional healthy recipes could be found on recipe websites such as delish.com. There is always a way to go around a craving and satisfy what you want with a healthier option.