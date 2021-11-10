Field hockey triumphs after double overtime; wins AEC championship

Cabrini’s field hockey team returned to the Atlantic East Conference Tournament this year, this time with a major victory bringing home the championship trophy!

On Nov. 6, the Cavaliers walked off the field at St. Mary’s College of Maryland as Atlantic East champions. The Cavaliers scored a 2-1 double-overtime victory over the top-seeded Seahawks.

This win marks the fifth championship in Cabrini’s field hockey program history and its first title since 2016.

The blue and white fell short in the first few minutes of the game after St. Mary’s found the back of the cage only three minutes into the championship game.

Trailing 1-0 early in the game, the Cav’s defense remained strong, holding St. Mary’s to only two first-half shots and one penalty corner. However, the Cavaliers weren’t able to take advantage on the offensive side of the pitch, as only one of its four first-half shot attempts found the net. Now the game is tied and the Cavs are still in it.

Both teams felt the pressure to gain an advantage on the scoreboard as the teams had combined for 10 shots and five penalty corners in the final 15 minute period. Yet, the score remained tied and the game went into its first overtime period.

St. Mary’s was able to offensively create several scoring attempts in the first overtime 10 minute period, however, freshman Sara Hussey, made a 64th-minute defensive save. Freshman goaltender, Courtney Keith, also had her fair share of defensive saves as in the 67th-minute keeping the game tied with a huge stop.

Still tied at the end of overtime, the Cavaliers entered a second extra period where the blue and white offensively showed up. Senior Allison Martin forced a pair of St. Mary’s saves in the first minute and a half of the period. Cabrini held onto its pressure, ultimately firing five shots in the second extra period.

After multiple attempted shots on goal, the game seemed like it was set to end on a shootout. A spark ignited through the blue and white and with only 47 seconds left on the game clock, the game-winning shot was made. Sophomore midfielder, Caroline Gallagher, hit the ball into the center of the goal area, where it found freshman midfielder, Adrianna Jones, on the far post to score the winning goal.

Gallagher led the Cavaliers with eight of their 17 total shots, Jones added three, while Martin and junior midfielder, Olivia Sims, both had two each.

Keith was rewarded and named most valuable player of the tournament after recording three saves in the game.

Maura Tumelty, forward junior, said “It was a really rewarding experience to win the championship because we had worked so hard all season and went through many days that felt like torture.”

She said that it was “awesome” to win the conference since their season could not happen last year due to COVID-19.

The Cavaliers were able to round out their season 11-8 and 4-1 in the Atlantic East Conference.