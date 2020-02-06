Field day: Cabrini’s innovative approach to traditional college common-hour



The Cabrini common hour came about as a solution to bring everyone together on campus and collectively build trust with one another, the vice president and provost of academic affairs, said.

“How about creating and building community and bringing together students, faculty, staff members-everyone together. We want to instill a sense of community and pride in the institution. Help us to get to know one another and increase morale,” Dr. Chioma Ugochukwu, academic affairs vice president and provost and host of Cabrini field day, said.

Cabrini met for their first official field day during common hour on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 2-3 p.m in the Nerney Pavillion. Those who wanted to participate were encouraged to sign-up prior to field day. Those who didn’t sign-up in advance could also do so at the door.

Participants were formed into six teams of eight. Each group included at least one staff member, a faculty member and a student.

The event was organized into three different game categories. The topics were trivia and puzzles, tug of war and community.

In trivia and puzzles, individual teams raced to complete a jigsaw puzzle together.

Tug-of-war drew quite a crowd as two teams competed in pulling the rope to their corresponding team’s side to win.

Matthew Rutherford, freshman communication major and team four participant, said he was used to doing these types of events in high school but it was his first time doing an event like this in a college setting. He really enjoyed the event and said it was a lot of fun.

The host for the category, “community”, called out a number and each number corresponded to a hand position. Each contestant was required to either cross their arms, put their arms down or put their arms together. When an individual was not linked with other group members, they were out.

Many had positive responses to the field day. Spectators and team members agreed that it was a great experience to see everyone outside of their normal routine, just having fun.

“It’s so much fun because the teams are mixed with students and staff and faculty, so it’s a fun way to pull together,” Kathleen M. Johnson, disability resource center director and member of team six, said.

The two winning teams, team five and three, from those games had a 32-point tie. They then battled in a game of jeopardy. Many of the questions were about Cabrini’s founding. The categories were: Cabrini, Community, Capacity and the Common Good.

Team three’s final score was 2201, one winning point over team five.

“You get to see your students and your colleagues in a totally different light. You can see who is really competitive, who is not going to give up…It was fun to see everyone outside the classroom,” Dr. Kimberly Boyd, faculty in biology and student retention and success associate dean, said. Boyd was one of the winners of team three.

Field day drew a crowd of about 100 people both spectators and game participants combined. Audience members participated in cheering from both the gym benches and also standing on the sidelines. Professors agreed that it was a welcome event on campus.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to get everybody together. They can step out of the office for a while, not think about classes … Have a good time, enjoy being with each other. I think it’s good for the campus community,” Dr. Richard Thompson, dean of natural sciences and allied health, said.

“It is a whole new concept for Cabrini. I am observing that people are having fun and getting to see people they don’t usually see,” Dr. Maria Elena Hallion, exercise science and health promotion professor, said.

The common hour was officially introduced Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 2-3 p.m. Pizza and cookies were served while faculty, staff and students met the managing committee members of the common hour. They also discussed the future of common hour. The common hour will also provide students with the opportunity to meet for their club meetings.

Ugochukwu said she is not the only one to be credited for the common hour. She said the idea came from the feedback she received from faculty and staff members on wanting time to just unwind.

“Students…need to know who their faculty members and staff members are and faculty members need to know who the students are,” Ugochukwu said. “Some people stay in their offices and never know the person next door.”